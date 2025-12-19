AC Court Orders Chaitra Kundapur to Ensure Father’s Safety and Well-being

Kundapur: The Assistant Commissioner’s Court has issued a directive to Chaitra Kundapur, instructing her to refrain from subjecting her father, Balakrishna Naik, to any form of physical or mental harassment. The court further mandated that she ensure he is allowed to reside peacefully and without fear in his own residence.

The order comes in response to a petition filed by Balakrishna under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. In his petition, Balakrishna sought protection and relief, alleging mistreatment by his daughter, Chaitra Kundapur, and requesting the right to live undisturbed in his house.

Delivering the order on Friday, the Assistant Commissioner’s Court stipulated that Chaitra Kundapur must not inflict any physical or mental distress upon her father. She is further obligated to permit him to live in his house without fear, take necessary measures to safeguard his property, and provide a formal undertaking to abide by these conditions.

Background: Balakrishna’s Allegations Against Chaitra

The legal action follows a series of allegations made by Balakrishna Naik against his daughter, Chaitra Kundapur, following her marriage. Balakrishna had previously accused his daughter and her husband of being “thieves,” stating that he was not invited to their wedding and, consequently, did not attend. He further asserted that he did not approve of the marriage and that his wife had sided with Chaitra, alleging that their actions were motivated by financial greed.

Balakrishna also claimed that despite having built the house himself, he had been effectively rendered homeless. He alleged a discrepancy between Chaitra’s words and actions and urged the public to disregard her.

Furthermore, Balakrishna accused his daughter of issuing death threats against him, stating that fear for his safety had compelled him to seek employment at a private hotel in Mangaluru. He also alleged that his wife, Rohini, and daughter, Chaitra, had subjected him to both mental and physical abuse.

Chaitra’s Rebuttal

In response to the allegations, Chaitra Kundapur had previously stated that no child should have an alcoholic father. She also posted on social media, criticizing those who revered individuals simply for offering them alcohol.

Details of Balakrishna’s Complaint

In his formal complaint, Balakrishna Naik detailed the distress caused by his daughter’s behavior. The 71-year-old stated that he had been forced to leave his home and take up work at a hotel in Mangaluru. He alleged that upon returning home to visit his other daughter, his wife and Chaitra prevented him from entering the house and publicly defamed him.

He sought legal protection to reside in his house and demanded that the rental income from the property in question be paid to him.

Chaitra’s Counter-Arguments

Chaitra refuted her father’s claims, asserting that he had failed to adequately care for his wife and children and had spent his earnings irresponsibly. She also maintained that he had not created any property and had been living in Bengaluru for several years. Chaitra further stated that, following her marriage, she resided at her husband’s house in Hiriyadka and had never objected to her father living in his own house, dismissing his allegations as false.

Court’s Judgement

After considering the arguments presented by both parties, Assistant Commissioner Rashmi S.R. observed that no documentation regarding rental income had been submitted. The court also noted that Chaitra was not currently residing in the house. However, acknowledging the existence of a prior dispute, the court ruled that Balakrishna Naik should not be prevented from living in his house and should not be subjected to any form of physical or mental harassment.

Advocate K.C. Shetty of Kundapur represented Balakrishna Naik in the proceedings.