VP Radhakrishnan hosts Christmas luncheon; to begin Telangana, MP visit tomorrow

New Delhi: Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan hosted a Christmas Luncheon here ahead of beginning his two-day visit to Telangana and Madhya Pradesh from Saturday, an official said.

On Saturday, the Vice-President will attend as the Chief Guest at the valedictory function of the National Conference of Chairpersons of Public Service Commissions at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

On Sunday, he will participate as the Chief Guest at the World Meditation Day Celebrations at Heartfulness Global Headquarters, Kanha Shanti Vanam, Nandigama.

On the same day, Radhakrishnan will visit Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to participate as the Chief Guest at the Birth Centenary Celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, being organised by the Atal Foundation.

On Friday, he hosted a Christmas Luncheon at the Vice-President’s Enclave, ahead of Christmas, and extended warm greetings of Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all.

The Vice-President said that Christmas conveys a timeless message of love, hope and charity. He urged that the spirit of Christmas be carried beyond the season and reflected in everyday life.

The Vice-President commended and appreciated the invaluable contributions of the Christian community to nation-building, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare, and the upliftment of tribal communities and the underprivileged.

Radhakrishnan urged the Christian community to continue their valuable contributions to nation-building.

Referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that achieving the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 would require collective effort from all sections of society.

He underscored the importance of protecting the environment and encouraged the adoption of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) to combat climate change and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The celebration was attended by the Governor of West Bengal, C. V. Ananda Bose; Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh; Union Ministers of State George Kurian and Suresh Gopi; Cardinals, Archbishops, Bishops, Priests, Pastors, Reverend Fathers and Sisters, and senior representatives from various church administrations across India.