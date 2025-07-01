Accused Apprehended After Eight Years on the Run in Attempted Murder Case

Bantwal: Akbar Siddik, the accused in a 2011 attempted murder case in Arbanagudde, Thumbe village, Bantwal, was apprehended by the Bantwal Rural Police on June 30, 2025, in Dharmasthala.

Siddik, a resident of B Mooda village, Bantwal, had been absconding for approximately eight years, failing to appear for trial in the Hon’ble Court. The case, registered under Bantwal Rural Police Station Crime No. 35/2011, involves multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code: 143, 147, 148, 447, 448, 504, 323, 324, 326, 354, 506, 307, 427 R/w 149.

Following his arrest, Siddik was produced before the Hon’ble Court, which ordered judicial custody. The Bantwal Rural Police continue to investigate the matter.