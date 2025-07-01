Mangalore: Accused in 2020 Murder Case Arrested After Three Years on the Run

Mangaluru: Authorities have apprehended Mohammad Mustafa, also known as Mustha, an accused individual who had been evading legal proceedings after absconding in connection with a 2020 murder case. The arrest was made on June 30, 2025, near Pakshikere in Mulki, bringing an end to a three-year search.

The case stems from an incident on June 5, 2020, within the Mulki Police Station limits, near the Mulki Vijaya Sannidhi Highway. Abdul Latif was murdered in broad daylight in an attack allegedly perpetrated by Dawood Hakeem, Mohammad Mustafa, and ten other individuals. A comprehensive chargesheet was filed against all the accused, and the trial is currently in progress.

Mohammad Mustafa had initially secured bail from the High Court on October 19, 2020. However, this bail was subsequently revoked by the Supreme Court on April 22, 2022. Following the cancellation of his bail, Mustafa absconded, reportedly fleeing the country using a fraudulent passport.

In response, a dedicated team was assembled to locate and apprehend the warrant-accused, Mohammad Mustafa. Their efforts culminated in his capture near Pakshikere in Mulki. He has since been presented before the court for further judicial proceedings.

Subsequent interrogation revealed that Mustafa had allegedly procured a counterfeit passport and fled to Oman. He then illegally re-entered India via Nepal. He now faces additional charges at the Mulki Police Station, including absconding and failing to appear in court, as well as illegally entering foreign countries and India. Furthermore, a separate case concerning the fake passport is registered at the Basavanagudi Police Station in Bangalore.

Authorities have indicated that Mustafa has a criminal history, with four cases registered against him at the Mulki Police Station and a total of five cases in other districts. Outstanding warrants are also pending against him in two cases across the Chikkamagaluru and Udupi districts. The investigation is ongoing.