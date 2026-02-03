Accused Arrested in Kundapur Jewellery Theft, Gold and Cash Recovered

Kundapur: Kundapur police have apprehended a suspect in connection with the theft of a gold chain from the SPG Gold and Diamond jewellery shop, situated near Shastri Circle in Kundapur. The arrest follows an incident that occurred on January 27th at approximately 5:56 p.m.

According to police reports, an unidentified male, estimated to be around 40 years of age, entered the establishment posing as a potential customer. While inspecting a gold chain presented by a member of the shop’s staff, the individual allegedly employed a diversionary tactic to abscond with the jewelry. The stolen gold chain is reported to weigh approximately 9 grams and carries an estimated value of Rs 1.25 lakh.

Following the incident, authorities registered a case at the Kundapura Police Station under Crime No. 05/2026, Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation was conducted under the supervision of H.D. Kulkarni, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kundapura Sub-Division, and led by Jairam D. Gowda, Inspector of Kundapur Police Station. The investigative team comprised PSI Nanjanayak N. (Law & Order), Ms. Pushpa (Investigating Officer), and staff members Santosh, Mahabala Shettigar, Prince, Ghanashyam, Santosh Devadiga, Gautam, Lohith, and Chandrashetty.

Through diligent investigation, police have arrested Ramesh (42), son of the late Sheen, a resident of Badaga Kajekar village, Bantwal Taluk, Dakshina Kannada District. Law enforcement officials recovered the stolen gold chain and Rs 33,000 in cash from the accused’s possession.

The accused was presented before the Hon’ble Court and has been remanded to judicial custody, as confirmed by police sources. The Kundapur police are continuing their investigation into the matter.