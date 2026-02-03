Dr. K.V. Rao Receives Lifetime Achievement Award for Contributions to Science and Education

Mangaluru: Dr. K.V. Rao, the Director of the Pilikula Regional Science Centre, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the esteemed Indian Association of Physics Teachers. This prestigious accolade recognizes Dr. Rao’s sustained and significant contributions to the fields of science and education throughout his distinguished career.

The award was formally presented during the ‘Quantum Science and Technology’ conference, a prominent gathering of academics and researchers held at R.V. Engineering College in Bengaluru. The citation accompanying the award highlighted Dr. Rao’s extensive service in a variety of responsible positions within the academic sphere. It further emphasized his commendable service across diverse academic fields, noting the impact of his various science communication initiatives. These initiatives, designed to promote scientific literacy and engagement, have been instrumental in earning him this significant lifetime honour.

Dr. Rao’s career is marked by a commitment to fostering scientific understanding and promoting educational excellence. As Director of the Pilikula Regional Science Centre, he has spearheaded numerous programs and initiatives aimed at engaging students, educators, and the general public with the wonders of science. His work has been pivotal in making science accessible and inspiring a new generation of scientists and innovators. The Lifetime Achievement Award serves as a testament to Dr. Rao’s dedication, leadership, and the lasting impact he has had on the scientific community and the broader educational landscape.