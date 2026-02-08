Accused Arrested in MDMA Sale Case in Konaje

Konaje: Konaje police have apprehended a 21-year-old man on charges of peddling Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), a prohibited narcotic substance, within the Navagrama site area of Naryaguthu Hill in Balepuni village. The arrest was made following the receipt of reliable intelligence.

The accused has been identified as Jordan, a native of Hulikere in Srirangapatna. Investigations revealed that Jordan was residing in a rented property owned by Safiya, located at the Kukkudakatte site in Balepuni village.

During the operation, law enforcement officials confiscated 55 grams of MDMA from the suspect’s possession, along with a mobile phone, a digital weighing scale, and other related paraphernalia. The seized items are now part of the evidentiary record.

Authorities have formally registered a case at the Konaje Police Station, and further investigations are underway to ascertain the full extent of Jordan’s activities and any potential accomplices.

The Konaje police have reiterated their commitment to combating drug-related offenses within their jurisdiction and have urged members of the public to report any suspicious activities to the authorities. This arrest underscores the ongoing efforts to curb the distribution and sale of illicit substances and maintain public safety and order.