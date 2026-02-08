Four arrested for assaulting tourist in J&K’s Doda

Jammu: Four people have been arrested on the charges of assaulting a tourist in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, police said on Sunday.

Officials said that a written complaint was received at Police Station Bhaderwah from Suresh Kumar of Nagni Bhalra, Bhaderwah, regarding the assault of a tourist in the area on Friday.

Taking prompt cognisance of the complaint and to prevent any further escalation or breach of peace, the police initiated preventive action under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

In this connection, four people, Javed Iqbal, Owais Ahmed, Khursheed Ahmed and Avinash Manhas, all from Bhaderwah, were detained, the officials said.

All the arrested have been produced before the Executive Magistrate, Bhaderwah, for further legal proceedings as per law.

Police remain steadfast in ensuring the safety and security of tourists and reiterated their firm commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring a safe, secure and tourist-friendly environment.

Any act of disturbing public peace, harmony, or safety will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law, the officials added.

Tourism is the mainstay of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy, being second only to horticulture.

In 2025, over 1.77 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir, including 36,000 foreigners. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said the tourists have not been deterred from visiting the union territory despite the worst efforts by the terrorists.

Notably, on April 22, 2025, Pakistan-backed terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) killed 26 innocents, including 25 tourists and one local Pony owner, in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The attack outraged the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave orders to the armed forces to avenge the Pahalgam killings, after which the armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, and the terrorist infrastructure was targeted deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.