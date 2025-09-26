Accused Attempts Suicide at Udupi Women’s Police Station

Udupi: A 22-year-old accused in police custody attempted suicide by consuming a chemical substance at the Udupi Women’s Police Station on Tuesday morning.

According to police sources, the accused, Raksheet Shetty (22), the second accused in Crime No. 43/2025 registered at the station, had been remanded to police custody on September 22 by the Udupi Additional District and Sessions Court (FTSC-1) for further investigation.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Shetty requested permission from the guard on duty to use the restroom. While being escorted, he reportedly managed to consume a chemical liquid — believed to be Harpic toilet cleaner — kept nearby for cleaning purposes.

Police personnel immediately rushed him for medical treatment. Sources said preliminary suspicion indicates that the suicide attempt may have been aimed at obstructing the ongoing investigation.

Based on a complaint lodged by Women’s Police Station Inspector Sujata Salyan, a fresh case has been registered under Crime No. 177/2025 at the Udupi Women’s Police Station under Section 226 of the BNS.