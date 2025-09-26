Woman Duped of Rs 7.99 Lakh in Fake CNG Dealership Scam

Udupi: A 35-year-old woman from Nayampalli, Santhekatte, reported losing Rs 7.99 lakh in an online incident involving a purported CNG gas dealership.

According to police sources, the victim, Mrs. Tejaswini (35), applied for a CNG dealership on September 11 through the website petrolpumpdelearship.co.in. A week later, on September 18, she received a call from a man identifying himself as Mahesh Jain (phone no. 7226958909), who falsely claimed to be a representative of Adani Total Gas Limited.

He informed her that her application had been approved and instructed her to send supporting documents to the email ID support@adanicng.com. After receiving a fabricated copy of her application the same day, Tejaswini was told to transfer Rs 49,500 to a Central Bank of India account. On September 19, she followed these instructions and made the payment from her Federal Bank account.

Subsequently, another individual, introducing himself as Rakesh Verma (phone no. 9088332630), contacted her and requested additional transfers. Relying on their assurances, she transferred a total of Rs 7,99,500 into various accounts provided. When the dealership failed to materialize, she realized the situation involved deception.

The case has been registered at the Udupi CEN Police Station under Crime No. 51/2025, invoking Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).