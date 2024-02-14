Action should be Taken Against MLAs Bharat Shetty and Vedavyas Kamath for inappropriate behaviour towards School issue – Ivan D’Souza

Mangaluru: “MLA Vedavyas Kamath and MLA Bharat Shetty have behaved inappropriately in connection with the school issue. Instead of trying to solve the issue, both misused their power and staged a protest using the students against the teacher. Being the legislators, they have committed dereliction of duty. We will give a memorandum to the CM and the Speaker to take disciplinary action against MLAs Vedavyas and Bharat Shetty. They should be dismissed from their MLA post”, said the KPCC Vice President and former Legislative Council member Ivan D’Souza during a press meet held at the Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta here, on February 14.

Addressing the media persons, Ivan said, “If there is any wrongdoing by the teacher let the MLA file a case against her for appropriate action. If the teacher is at fault, let the law punish her. But without giving time for investigations, staging protests outside the school and using the students against the teacher is not right. The MLAs insulting the School teachers and issuing a statement of communal hatred is condemnable. A criminal case should be registered against the MLAs for such an attitude”.

Former MLA J R Lobo said, “The Legislators should work within the legal framework, but they have forgotten their responsibilities and misbehaved. Both MLAs have taken the law into their own hands. Vedavyas Kamath being the MLA of Mangalore South Constituency, should have visited the School to discuss the issue. But he never entered the premises, he did not hold any talks with the teacher or the School administration. But he instigated the public and the children to shout slogans against the teacher. Instead of understanding the problems, he insulted the teachers”.

Lobo further said, “MLA Bharat Shetty has no business to come to the School premises because he is the MLA of Mangaluru North Constituency. He has come to the school premises to instigate people against another religion. They have lost their credibility to continue as MLAs. Jerosa School has a history of 60 years of service in education and such incidents have never happened. Both the MLAs have done something to undermine the dignity of an institution with a history of six decades. Both have violated the norms and laws, strict action should be taken against them”.

Congress leader PV Mohan said, “In the past MLAs Yogish Bhat and Dhananjaya Kumar from BJP were the people’s representatives in Mangalore, but they never behaved like these two MLAs”.

Congress leader M G Hegde said, “If such an incident happened, the parents would have come to the school to complain against the teacher and raised their objections. Instead of complaining they have created confusion by sharing the audio on social media. The audio that has created tension should be investigated”.

Congress leaders Ibrahim Kodijal, Sadashiva Ullal, AC Vinayaraj, Naveen D’Souza, Appilatha, J Abdul Saleem, Ganesh Poojary, UT Farjan, Vikas Shetty, Imran AR, Shubhodaya Alva, Bhaskar Rao among others were present for the press meet.

