Adria Cardoza’s Manch Pravesh: A Soulful Odissi Journey Rooted in Tradition and Devotion

Mumbai witnessed an evocative celebration of Indian classical dance as young Odissi artist Adria Cardoza made her formal solo debut through Manch Pravesh, marking a significant milestone in her artistic journey. The performance, held at the Mukkti Cultural Hub Auditorium, Andheri, Mumbai, unfolded as a sacred offering of rhythm, grace and devotion, leaving the audience spellbound by her maturity, expressive depth, and technical brilliance.

Odissi, one of India’s oldest classical dance traditions, traces its origins to the sacred temples of Odisha. Rooted in devotion, it is characterized by sculptural poses, expressive abhinaya, fluid torso movements, and rhythmic footwork. Iconic stances such as Tribhangi and Chauka symbolize grace and strength, while the dance itself serves as a medium of storytelling drawn from mythology -especially the divine narratives of Lord Jagannath, Krishna, and Radha. Traditionally performed by Maharis in temple precincts, Odissi today continues to thrive as a timeless blend of storytelling, devotion, and artistry where movement becomes prayer.

Manch Pravesh marks a dancer’s first formal solo presentation after years of dedicated training. It signifies the transition from student to performer, where the dancer steps independently onto the stage, honouring her Guru, tradition, and her spiritual journey. For Adria, this was not merely a performance but a heartfelt homage to her mentors and Odissi heritage.

A promising disciple of Pt. Guru Rabindrakumar Atibudhi, Founder and Director of Odissi Kalakshetra & Shreeskhetra Mumbai, Adria beautifully carried forward the revered guru-shishya parampara. Her journey began in grade four at Nalanda Dance Research Centre and continued under Guruji’s guidance at Shreeskhetra. She holds a Visharad in Odissi Dance from Pracheen Kala Kendra – Chandigarh University, reflecting her strong academic foundation in the art form.

As a dedicated member of Guruji’s troupe, Adria has performed at several prestigious cultural platforms across the country. These include her appearance at Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 at the Statue of Unity, where she performed in the august presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

She also performed at the ISKCON Temple, Juhu, during the Janmashtami Festival, presenting Geet Govinda alongside noted Bollywood personality Meenakshi Seshadri, who is also a disciple of Pt. Guru Atibudhi.

Her other notable performances include the Swami Haridas Sangeet Sammelan 2018, Odisha Fest 2019 in Navi Mumbai, the Festival of Performing Arts 2023 in Ahmedabad, and the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Event 2023, where her Guru was honoured with the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

The ceremonial evening commenced with a traditional Ganesh Vandana, setting a spiritual tone for the performances that followed. Adria then presented a series of emotive and technically rich Odissi compositions, seamlessly integrating rhythm (laya), beat (taal), and expression (bhav) with finesse. Each segment was met with resounding applause from an appreciative audience, creating an electrifying ambience throughout the auditorium.

She went on to perform Tulasi Pallavi (Raga Kafi, Ektala), a pure dance composition inspired by the sacred traditions of Lord Jagannath, highlighting the spiritual significance of the Tulasi plant, an integral element to temple rituals.

Her expressive abhinaya “Kahin Gaye Murali Phunka” poignantly portrayed Radha’s longing for Krishna, followed by the powerful “Durga Tandav”, depicting Goddess Durga’s fierce battle against evil forces. Another abhinaya, “Tore Sharan Gali Re Murali,” showcased Radha’s emotional dialogue with Krishna’s flute, exquisitely expressing devotion and surrender performed and sung by Adria herself.

The audience was further enthralled by Dashavatar, illustrating the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu, and the recital concluded with Moksha, symbolizing spiritual liberation and union with the Supreme.

Daughter of Shaila and Greg Cardoza, originally from Belman, Udupi, and now settled in Mumbai, Adria stepped onto the stage with confidence and devotion. Throughout the performance, she demonstrated clarity of movement, rhythmic precision and expressive maturity – qualities that belied the fact that this was her first formal solo recital.

Speaking on the occasion, Pt. Rabindrakumar Atibudhi said he had watched Adria grow from childhood and admired her determination and strong will. He praised her dedication, especially for singing and performing herself, calling it a rare quality. Wishing her success, he said, “May she always move forward and become a great artist and dancer.”

Her father, Greg Cardoza, remarked, “Indian classical arts form the backbone of our cultural legacy. What Adria presented today was not merely technical excellence, but a reflection of deep devotion and disciplined practice. Her journey is inspiring, and I deeply appreciate her commitment to safeguarding this treasured tradition.”

Renowned music educator Prof. Rituraj Tiwari of Kandivali Education Society’s Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, where Adria trained in Hindustani classical music, shared,

“I was truly delighted to witness Adria’s performance. Her consistently flawless and captivating presentation is a testament to her dedication. What stood out was her humility- especially her expression of gratitude at the conclusion of the programme. It never felt like this was her first solo performance. The future undoubtedly belongs to her.”

Expressing her heartfelt emotions, Ms Cardoza said, “Although I have performed many times before, this solo recital felt incredibly special – almost surreal. Odissi is not just a dance form for me; it is my soul. The love and encouragement I received today will remain close to my heart forever.”

The evening was graced by eminent dignitaries from the fields of art, culture, and education, including Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Vocalist Dr. Smt. Shailesh Shrivastav, Sitar maestro Pandit Rajendra Burman, Vocalist Pandit Ramesh Juli, Pandit Guru Vijay Shankar, Gurumaata Smt. Rukmini Atibudhi, filmmaker Rukshana Tabassum, Shri M. K. Patel, Dr. Bipin Bihari Mishra, filmmaker Shri Milind Gauli, educationist Shri Surya Narayana Gauda, and Smt. Snehal Kotari, along with several celebrated artists, cultural patrons, and connoisseurs.

The programme was elegantly compered by renowned voice artist Sanket Jaiswal, whose articulate anchoring and engaging presentation added grace and continuity to the evening.

Beyond dance, Adria is a multi-talented achiever. She completed her schooling at R. N. Podar School and holds a B.Sc. (Hons.) in Integrative Nutrition & Dietetics. Her passion for holistic wellbeing and mind-body harmony beautifully complements her artistic pursuits.

She has appeared in national TV commercials for Maaza, Dettol, Google, Kellogg’s Chocos, and Disney, featured in the award-winning short film “Apples & Oranges”, directed by Rukshana Tabassum, which received national and international acclaim. An accomplished Pickleball athlete, she has won multiple gold medals at competitive tournaments.

Her Guru, Pt. Guru Rabindrakumar Atibudhi, a stalwart of Odissi for over six decades, has been instrumental in shaping the classical dance landscape of India. His legacy continues through committed disciples such as Adria.

The evening concluded with thunderous applause as the audience unanimously hailed Adria Cardoza as a promising new talent in the Indian classical dance community and extended their best wishes for her future endeavours. Her Manch Pravesh stood as a testament to tradition, discipline, and the bright future that lies ahead.

Report by: Wilfred Lawrence D’Souza