Karnataka Event Management Association Elects New Executive Committee at Successful 4th Annual General Body Meeting

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Event Management Association (KEMA), the premier body representing the vibrant event management industry in the state, successfully concluded its 4th Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) and held its first Executive Committee (EC) meeting at Conrad Bengaluru. The event marked a significant milestone, bringing together over 150 industry leaders, stakeholders, and members to celebrate achievements, discuss future growth strategies, vision setting, governance reset, priority initiatives, operations, and planning for the official installation ceremony.

The newly elected Executive Committee members formally took their oath, pledging to uphold the duties of their portfolios and to work toward building a united, inclusive, and progressive KEMA. They affirmed that collaboration will be their strength, transparency their foundation, and collective action their driver for sustainable growth for every member, all under the unifying vision statement: “Stronger Together.”

Leading the team is Mr. Tony Stephen, the newly elected President of KEMA. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Tony Stephen said, “This term is deeply personal to me. My priority is to bring our event community closer across cities, roles, and generations and ensure that every professional feels valued and supported. We are building on the trust and foundation laid earlier by strengthening collaboration and listening more closely to every stakeholder.

A key focus will be to bridge gaps between hoteliers across Karnataka, event equipment and production partners, and our artists, creating stronger working relationships built on mutual respect, clarity, and shared success. Alongside this, we are creating enabling platforms such as a dedicated Legal Cell and a stronger liaison with government authorities to simplify processes and protect the interests of our fraternity. When we stand united, support one another, and move forward with a shared purpose, we don’t just build an industry, we build a community. And that is what truly makes us stronger together.”

“I’ve already felt the pulse of possibility, and under our President Tony Stephen’s visionary leadership, we will bridge gaps, secure foundations, and chart bold paths forward. I urge every member of KEMA to bring their best ideas, strong support, and unwavering commitment in the coming months. Let’s not just attend events—let’s shape them. Be the change our event ecosystem needs,” concluded Srikant Kanoi, elected Executive Vice President, KEMA.

“When diverse voices come together with shared intent, the industry grows stronger, fairer, and future-ready. My vision as the General Secretary of KEMA is to champion collaboration grounded in inclusivity—our greatest strength. Together, we lead forward, and together, we are stronger. By aligning our state-level strengths with a unified national platform, we create a powerful ecosystem where knowledge, opportunities, and best practices flow seamlessly across regions. This integration not only amplifies our collective voice but also ensures that our state contributes meaningfully to shaping national industry standards.

Unity, inclusion, and collaboration are not merely ideals; they are the foundation of a resilient and progressive industry,” said Sucheta Shekhar, elected General Secretary, KEMA.

KEMA, which started as a small group, now has 150 organizations registered in a short span and saw participation from nearly 200 event organizations; it is growing strong. It aims to collaborate and address all issues faced by event companies, including licensing, start-ups, venues, legal matters, incubation, and more.

The Executive Committee is pleased to introduce KEMA Konnect, a dedicated knowledge and capability-building platform created exclusively for the event management community. Designed as a series of workshops, masterclasses, and high-impact sessions, it brings together industry expertise, practical insights, and collaborative learning under one roof. These curated sessions are for business owners, partners, senior leaders, member employees, artists, and allied professionals, ensuring learning opportunities across every layer of our ecosystem. Through skill-building workshops, knowledge-sharing on trends and innovation, productive discussions on real-world challenges, leadership learning, and operational upskilling, KEMA Konnect is more than just learning; it’s about evolving together. By empowering the members and their teams, the team aims to raise industry standards, improve efficiency, and foster long-term growth. This initiative reflects KEMA’s core belief in continuous learning and collective progress because when knowledge is shared, our entire fraternity moves forward.

ABOUT KEMA: The Karnataka Event Management Association (KEMA) is an autonomous and non-profit registered body of companies, institutions, and professionals operating within the Events and Experiential Marketing Industry of Karnataka (India).

KEMA aims to bring together the leading Event Management, Sports Management, and Brand Activation Companies, MICE, and Wedding Planners of Karnataka on the same platform. KEMA will represent as an Association with a unified voice that leads dialogue within its members and also with the Government Bodies, Statutory Bodies, Taxation Authorities, Private and Municipal Licensing Bodies, Corporate and Industry, Vendors and Artists, and Hoteliers. Going forward, KEMA will be setting Industry Standards that will guide its members, prescribe a Code of Conduct for its members and their employees, and safeguard their interests in the Industry.

Representatives – Executive Committee (EC) KEMA

President – Mr Tony Stephen

Executive Vice President – Mr Srikant Kanoi

General Secretary: Ms. Sucheta Shekhar

Treasurer: Mr. Ashish Daga

Vice President Events: – Mr Dinesh Khanna

Vice President Wedding: – Mr. Zubair Abdul Waheed

Head of PR & Mktg: – Ms. Sanober Mannan

Head of Legal: – Ms. Priyanka Rajvanshi

Head of Liaison: – Ms. Shrradha Dadhich

Head of FAM: – Mr. Dilip Somashekhar