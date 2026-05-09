KMC Hospital Attavar Conducts Free HLA Typing Camp on World Thalassemia Day

Mangaluru: On the occasion of World Thalassemia Day 2026, KMC Hospital Attavar, Mangaluru, organised a Free HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen) Typing Camp in association with the Department of Paediatric Haematology-Oncology, Kasturba Hospital, Manipal.

The camp saw good participation from families coming from different parts of the region. Patients, along with their siblings and parents, underwent HLA typing, an important step in identifying suitable bone marrow donors for children suffering from Thalassemia and other blood disorders.

HLA typing is a highly specialised test and is very costly. By conducting this camp at no cost with the help of the One Good Step Foundation, the hospital aimed to support families searching for curative treatment options and give them hope for a better future.

Patients who have suitable donor matches will be further evaluated for bone marrow transplantation and curative treatment at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, one of the leading centres for Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplantation services in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vasudeva Bhat K, Head of the Department of Paediatric Haematology Oncology, Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, said, “For many families, the cost of HLA typing itself becomes a major challenge. Through this camp, we wanted to make this important test easily accessible to children who genuinely need it. Our team is committed to supporting these patients and guiding families through every step of the treatment journey.”

Dr. Sudhakar Kantipudi, Chief Operating Officer – Teaching Hospitals, MAHE, said, “At MAHE teaching hospitals, patient care and community service always go together. Camps like this are very meaningful because they directly help families who are going through difficult situations. It is encouraging to see our teams from both regions coming together with dedication and compassion to support these children and their parents.”

Dr. Chakrapani, Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital Attavar, said, “We are happy to host this important initiative at KMC Hospital Attavar. Every matching donor brings new hope to a child and their family, who are waiting for treatment. Our hospital will continue to support such community-focused healthcare initiatives in the future as well.”

The initiative once again reflected the commitment of MAHE’s teaching hospitals towards accessible, compassionate, and advanced healthcare for children affected by Thalassemia and related blood disorders.