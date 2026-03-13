Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Cong moves 9 Odisha MLAs to Bengaluru

Bhubaneswar: Amid growing concerns over possible horse-trading ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, the Opposition Congress party in Odisha has shifted nine of its total 14 MLAs to Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, only five Congress MLAs, including CLP leader Rama Chandra Kadam, senior MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, MLA Sofia Firdous, MLA Ramesh Jena, and Dasarathi Gamango, were present in the House during the proceedings on Friday.

According to Congress party sources, six Congress MLAs reached Bengaluru late on Thursday night.

Those who arrived at the Bengaluru airport include Ashok Kumar Das, C.S. Raazen Ekka, Kadraka Appalaswamy, Mangu Khilla, Nilamadhab Hikaka, Pabitra Saunta, Prafulla Chandra Pradhan, Sagar Charan Das, and Satyajeet Gomango.

The move comes amid apprehensions within the party over possible poaching of legislators ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.

Party sources indicated that relocating MLAs is a precautionary step to ensure unity in voting during the crucial election.

Speaking to media persons, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ramachandra Kadam on Friday confirmed the shifting of nine Congress MLAs to Bengaluru along with Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President, Bhakta Charan Das.

Speaking to reporters, Kadam alleged that the BJP has a history of engineering defections and attempting to influence Legislators to secure political advantage.

“The BJP and its double-engine government are known for indulging in horse-trading. It has almost become their political culture. To prevent any such attempt, nine of our MLAs will go to Delhi via Bengaluru and will meet our senior leaders,” Kadam said.

He clarified that the move was taken as a precautionary measure to safeguard the party’s legislators ahead of the Rajya Sabha election. Kadam also alleged that the Congress party leaders are being contacted and pressured ahead of the polls.

“Our MLAs are together in Bengaluru with PCC President Bhakta Charan Das. They are safe and united. This step has been taken to ensure that no external pressure or inducement affects them,” the CLP leader stated.

The Congress leader further added that the MLAs would return to Odisha ahead of the voting for the Rajya Sabha election. The development comes amid heightened political activity in the state as parties gear up for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, senior Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said that the party had moved some of its Legislators to Bengaluru amid apprehensions of horse-trading ahead of the Rajya Sabha election.

Reacting to the political developments, Bahinipati said fears of attempts to purchase MLAs have prompted the Congress to take precautionary steps.

“There is a fear that attempts may be made to buy MLAs. Because of that apprehension, some Congress legislators have gone to Bengaluru,” he said.

He clarified that the party’s MLAs remain united and dismissed speculation that any Legislator could be influenced.

“No one can buy our MLAs. Congress Legislators are not for sale, and they will stand firmly with the party,” Bahinipati asserted.



