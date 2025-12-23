Ahmedabad Crime Branch ramps up anti-narcotics drive, files eight NDPS cases in three days

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has intensified its crackdown on narcotics, registering eight fresh cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act within a span of three days as part of a high-intensity enforcement drive aimed at dismantling the city’s drug supply network, officials said on Monday.

Officials added that the operation, carried out over 72 hours, focused not only on street-level peddling but also on disrupting financial linkages and identifying repeat offenders involved in the illegal trade.

Multiple teams were deployed across different parts of the city to conduct targeted checks, surveillance and intelligence-based interventions.

As part of the drive, more than 30 known drug peddlers were intercepted and subjected to detailed background verification and questioning.

The Crime Branch also registered cases related to the sale of “Gogo” rolling papers, smoking kits and illegal e-cigarettes, signalling a zero-tolerance approach towards prohibited substances as well as paraphernalia that promote drug use.

In a strategic shift aimed at crippling the logistical backbone of the drug trade, the Crime Branch has initiated two preliminary enquiries (Janva Jog) specifically targeting narco-finance operations.

Investigators have found that drug peddlers are increasingly relying on fake SIM cards and forged bank details to carry out transactions and avoid detection.

Based on these findings, police have begun invoking additional sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to cheating and forgery against the accused, ensuring that legal action extends beyond offences under the NDPS Act.

While enforcement remains the core focus, the Crime Branch has also adopted a rehabilitation-oriented approach for individuals battling addiction.

Officials said special attention is being given to identifying “addict-peddlers” — those who sell drugs primarily to sustain their own dependency.

A senior Crime Branch official said that under Section 64A of the NDPS Act, such individuals are being given an opportunity to seek immunity from prosecution, provided they voluntarily undergo and successfully complete medical de-addiction treatment.

Reiterating its commitment to making Ahmedabad a drug-free city, the Crime Branch has urged citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious activity related to the sale, storage or distribution of narcotics.

Officials added that similar intelligence-led operations will continue in the coming days as part of a sustained campaign against the drug menace.