US lawmakers raise alarm over Bangladesh violence

Washington: Strongly condemning recent killings, attacks on media institutions, and a rise in assaults against Hindu and other minority communities, two influential US lawmakers on Monday expressed grave concern over escalating violence and unrest in Bangladesh.

Indian American Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and Suhas Subramanyam, in separate statements, warned that the current wave of violence reflects dangerous instability following recent political developments. They demanded that steps be taken to protect minorities, investigate killings transparently, and prevent further loss of life.

Krishnamoorthi strongly condemned what he described as the targeted mob killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man in Bangladesh, linking the incident to a broader climate of unrest.

“I am appalled by the targeted mob killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man in Bangladesh—an act of violence amid a period of dangerous instability and unrest,” Krishnamoorthi said.

While noting that authorities had reported arrests, he called for stronger action and full accountability.

“While authorities have reported arrests, the Government of Bangladesh must aggressively pursue a full and transparent investigation and prosecute all those responsible to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

Krishnamoorthi also urged immediate steps to safeguard vulnerable communities and end the cycle of violence.

“It must also take urgent action to protect Hindu communities and other religious minorities from further violence,” he said, adding, “For the sake of all Bangladeshis, this unrest must end, and the rule of law must be upheld.”

Subramanyam, in his statement, said he was concerned by the broader deterioration in security following the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a youth leader who had planned to run for parliament.

“I am concerned by the escalating violence in Bangladesh following the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a youth leader who planned to run for parliament,” Subramanyam said.

He said the situation worsened in the aftermath of Hadi’s death, with attacks on press institutions and additional fatalities reported.

“In the aftermath of his death, newspaper offices have been burned, and further loss of life has been reported,” he said.

Subramanyam also addressed the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, describing it as a shocking act of mob violence.

“I am deeply troubled by the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu factory worker in Bangladesh, who was lynched after being accused of blasphemy,” he said.

Calling the killing unacceptable, he added: “This act of violence is appalling, and must be investigated.”

The Virginia Democrat said the incidents appeared to reflect a wider pattern of attacks that have intensified since a recent change in government, particularly affecting religious minorities.

“Since the recent change in government, accounts of attacks against Hindu and other minority communities have increased, including on homes and temples,” Subramanyam said.

He said he remained focused on promoting stability and protecting vulnerable groups, both in Bangladesh and globally.

“In light of this violence, I remain committed to promoting stability and to protecting Hindus and minority communities in Bangladesh and around the world,” he said.