AIADMK shifts MLAs to Puducherry as TN govt formation uncertainty continues

Chennai: In a dramatic political development amid uncertainty over government formation in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK has shifted its newly elected MLAs to neighbouring Puducherry and accommodated them in a luxury resort amid fears of possible poaching attempts by rival camps.

It may be noted that AIADMK has 47 MLAs. The move comes as intense political negotiations continue following the fractured verdict in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, is struggling to secure the numbers required to form the government.

The Congress party has extended support to TVK, taking the alliance strength to 112. However, the coalition remains short of the crucial majority mark of 118 seats required to stake a claim to power.

With no other major parties yet coming forward to support Vijay, political uncertainty has deepened in the state.

According to reports, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has not invited Vijay to form the government as he currently lacks the support of 118 MLAs required to demonstrate a clear majority on the floor of the Assembly.

The development has triggered hectic political activity across party camps, with all major players exploring possible alliances and strategies.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK has reportedly expressed a strong determination to form the government with outside support from the DMK.

Sources indicated that the AIADMK has made it clear that it would not extend support to Vijay-led TVK under any circumstances.

The rapidly changing political equations have added further suspense to Tamil Nadu politics.

Political circles alleged that a senior functionary associated with a rival camp had made aggressive attempts to lure a significant section of AIADMK MLAs towards another political front.

The decision to relocate the legislators to Puducherry was reportedly taken to prevent any possible defections and ensure unity within the party ranks during the crucial phase of negotiations.

At the same time, reports suggest that the DMK may extend outside support to an AIADMK-led arrangement while choosing to function as an opposition force in the Assembly. Though there has been no official confirmation from either side, the speculation has intensified political excitement and uncertainty across Tamil Nadu as the race to form the next government continues.