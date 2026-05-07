St. Joseph’s Church, Hirebile, Commemorates 41st Consecration Day with Grand Celebrations

Hirebile, Chikamagalur: St. Joseph’s Church in Hirebile marked its 41st Consecration Day with a series of events culminating on the eve of the parish feast, drawing approximately 500 faithful and community members alike. The celebrations were characterized by solemn religious services, a vibrant procession, and a spirit of communal gratitude.

The highlight of the day was the solemn Eucharistic celebration, presided over by Rev. Fr. Adarsh, Parish Priest of Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Fr. Adarsh delivered a homily focusing on the importance of family life, urging congregants to emulate the values of the Holy Family, particularly emphasizing the life of St. Joseph. He acknowledged the inevitability of trials and tribulations but underscored the power of faith and determination in overcoming adversity.

Concelebrating the Holy Mass were Fr. Felix Thomas Rosario, Parish Priest of St. Rita’s Church, Jayapura; Fr. Vinod Kumar MSC from Bangalore; and Fr. Anil Pinto, Parish Priest of Holy Family Church, Sundekete. In a gesture of appreciation, blessed candles were distributed to all families in attendance.

Following the Mass, Fr. Vinod Kumar MSC blessed a meticulously decorated St. Joseph’s car, adorned by Mr. Ronald Saldanha and his family. He then officiated the commencement of the procession, which traversed approximately one and a half kilometers along the town’s main roads. Devotees participated reverently, singing hymns and reciting the Rosary. Numerous individuals from diverse backgrounds respectfully witnessed the procession, offering prayers and highlighting the church’s significance within the wider community.

The religious observances continued with a Eucharistic Holy Hour, led by Very Rev. Fr. David Prakash, Parish Priest. Fr. Prakash conducted a prayerful and meaningful thanksgiving benediction, providing an opportunity for reflection and spiritual renewal.

The celebrations concluded with a communal dinner served to all attendees, fostering unity and fellowship. The Parish Council, Finance Committee, and ICYM members were instrumental in the event’s successful organization. A visually stunning fireworks display, arranged by Mr. Prakash D’Costa, added a further element of festivity to the occasion.

The entire event was meticulously planned under the guidance of Very Rev. Fr. David Prakash, the Parish Priest, along with the Parish Council Secretary, Mr. Lancy Carlo, and the Sisters of the Sacred Heart Convent. The church choir enhanced the liturgy with its harmonious singing, encouraging devout participation from the congregation.

In closing, Fr. David Prakash, the Parish Priest, expressed his sincere gratitude to all those who contributed their time, effort, and resources to ensure the success of the 41st Consecration Day celebrations.