Air India Express Unveils First Full Art-Wrapped Aircraft, ‘Flying Canvas,’ on Mumbai-Mangaluru Route

Mumbai: Air India Express marked a significant milestone today by deploying its Boeing 737-8 aircraft (VT-BWV), christened ‘Flying Canvas,’ on the Mumbai-Mangaluru-Mumbai sector. The aircraft’s arrival, piloted by Captain Leonardo Christopher with Co-pilot Leanne Vas, represents Air India Express’ and India’s inaugural venture into full art-wrapped aircraft.

The ‘Flying Canvas’ features a distinctive design by contemporary artist Osheen Siva. This initiative falls under the airline’s broader ‘Tales of India’ program, which aims to transform air travel into a dynamic cultural experience. The design seamlessly integrates traditional Indian motifs with modern artistic expression, offering passengers a unique visual narrative during their journey.

A spokesperson for Air India Express stated, “The ‘Flying Canvas’ embodies our commitment to promoting Indian art and culture on a global scale. This initiative provides a platform for talented artists like Osheen Siva to showcase their work to a diverse audience. We believe this will not only enhance the passenger experience but also contribute to a greater appreciation of India’s rich artistic heritage.”

The ‘Tales of India’ initiative is expected to expand in the coming years, with Air India Express planning to collaborate with other prominent Indian artists to create a fleet of art-wrapped aircraft, each representing a different region and artistic style. This innovative approach underscores the airline’s dedication to fostering creativity and cultural exchange within the aviation industry.