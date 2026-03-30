Udupi: Santhekatte Flyover Inaugurated, Aiming to Alleviate Traffic Congestion

Udupi: The Santhekatte flyover, a project long anticipated by residents, was officially opened to public traffic on Monday by Member of Parliament Kota Srinivas Poojary. The inauguration marks a significant step toward resolving the persistent traffic congestion challenges that have plagued the Santhekatte area.

The newly operational flyover complements the existing underpass at Santhekatte, together promising a more streamlined traffic flow along the Udupi–Kundapur stretch of National Highway 66. Authorities anticipate a considerable reduction in both heavy traffic volume and the incidence of accidents, particularly during peak hours.

Speaking to the press, MP Kota Srinivas Poojary emphasized the immediate benefit the flyover offers the public. He acknowledged that constructive criticism and public feedback played a crucial role in accelerating the project’s completion. Construction commenced in 2022, encountering several obstacles before reaching its operational phase. Mr. Poojary stated that a formal inauguration ceremony, in conjunction with Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, will be scheduled following the completion of outstanding minor works.

Mr. Poojary further elaborated on the construction delays, attributing them to the unexpected discovery of subterranean rock formations. He expressed his sincere appreciation to the public for their patience and for actively contributing to the project through their suggestions and critical observations.

Challenges marred the construction phase of the flyover on National Highway 66 at Santhekatte. Numerous concerns were raised, including inadequate signage, a lack of serviceable service roads, inconveniences at bus stops, and insufficient pedestrian safety measures. Over the past six years, the area has witnessed a high frequency of accidents, resulting in a regrettable number of casualties.

These issues prompted organized protests led by the Kalyanpur-Santhekatte Citizens’ Welfare Forum, drawing participation from a broad spectrum of the community, including residents, business owners, students, and transportation workers.

The opening of the flyover has been met with palpable relief among residents. However, alongside this positive sentiment, there is a strong and unified call for the swift completion of remaining essential infrastructure facilities to ensure the full realization of the project’s intended benefits.