UP jails take to Yoga, ‘Kadha’ to counter corona



Lucknow: Jail inmates in UP jails are now being initiated into a new lifestyle to guard them against the coronavirus infection.

Apart from social distancing, which is not very effective in over-crowded jails, the jail officials have started Yoga classes and are preparing ‘kadha’ (concoction) according to Ayurveda, to boost the immunity of the prisoners.

A beginning in this direction has been made in Kaushambhi district jail

B.S. Mukund, Superintendent of Kaushambhi district jail that has over 750 inmates, said, “All the inmates below age of 50 years in our jail are attending daily yoga session in barracks and park in the premises in the morning. This helps them keep fit, boosts their immunity and beats depression.”

After the Yoga session, the inmates are served a ‘kadha’ to boost their immunity.

The decoction is made from Tulsi (Basil), dalchini (cinnamon), kali mirch (black pepper), shunthi (dry ginger), fresh lemon juice and munakka (raisin).

A senior jail official in Lucknow said that similar practices would soon be started in all jails in the state.

“We are following strict social distancing and efforts are being taken to prevent the entry of Corona in the jails,” said DG jails Anand Kumar.

He said that these are preventive measures to check Corona and we are following the directives of the AYUSH ministry to boost the body’s natural defence system.