Akshata Poojary Assault Case | Probe Transferred from Brahmavar Police Station: SP Hariram Shankar

Assurance of action against erring police personnel if lapses are found

Udupi: Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar has announced that the investigation into the alleged assault on a student, Akshata Poojary, by police personnel in Uppoor—along with the counter-allegations—will be transferred from the Brahmavar Police Station and entrusted to a competent investigating officer.

In a press release, SP Hariram Shankar stated that over the past two days, organisations of the Billava community, elected representatives, women’s organisation leaders, and political party leaders have expressed differing concerns and doubts regarding the incident. In view of this, it has been decided to halt the current investigation and transfer the case from the Brahmavar Police Station.

He further said that the allegations made by the affected women against police personnel will be inquired into by senior departmental officers, and if any lapses are found, disciplinary action will be initiated against those responsible. The decision has been taken in the interest of ensuring justice, and there is no need for confusion or suspicion regarding the matter, he clarified.

Background of the Incident:

An accident case dating back to 2014 had resulted in a court verdict against the accused, Ashik Poojary, directing him to deposit Rs 20 lakh along with interest. As the accused failed to appear before the court and did not pay the amount, the court issued directions to the Malpe Police Station to arrest the accused and produce him before the Udupi court by December 17.

Accordingly, Malpe Police personnel went to execute the warrant at the residence of the accused’s relative in Uppoor, which falls under the Brahmavar Police Station limits. During this process, a case was registered at the Brahmavar Police Station against two women in the house, alleging obstruction of police duty, the SP explained.

Meanwhile, condemning the action of the Brahmavar police, the Udupi District Billava Yuva Vedike has announced a massive protest seeking justice in front of the Brahmavar Police Station at 3.00 pm on December 17.

In a statement, the organisation alleged that police personnel illegally entered the Uppoor residence of student Akshata Poojary at around 4.00 am on December 10 without a court order, misused their authority, and subjected the student to assault. It further alleged that, to cover up their actions, false cases of obstructing duty were filed against the victimised student and her mother, terming it a blot on the justice system.

The statement added that Billava organisations, community leaders, and representatives of the Women’s Commission had met the Udupi SP seeking justice, but no clear action or response has been received so far. The protest, they said, will be held irrespective of caste, religion, or political affiliation, demanding strict action against the police officials involved in the alleged assault and justice for Akshata Poojary and her mother.