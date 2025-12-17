Karnataka Government to Establish Elephant Task Force in Dakshina Kannada to Mitigate Human-Elephant Conflict

Belagavi: Hon’ble Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, Shri Kishor Kumar Puttur, convened with Forest Minister Shri Eshwar Khandre at Suvarna Soudha, Belagavi, to address the escalating human-elephant conflict plaguing the Sullia, Kadaba, and Belthangady taluks of the Dakshina Kannada district. The meeting served as a platform to discuss the critical issue of wild elephants encroaching upon agricultural lands, devastating crops, and endangering human lives in the region.

Shri Kishor Kumar Puttur apprised the Minister of the severe financial distress endured by farmers in the aforementioned taluks, whose livelihoods are being decimated by the repeated incursions of wild elephants. He detailed the destruction of key crops, including areca nut, coconut, and banana, which serve as the primary source of income for many agricultural families. Furthermore, he highlighted the tragic incidents of human fatalities and grievous injuries resulting from elephant attacks, fostering a pervasive atmosphere of fear and insecurity among the local populace.

In light of the escalating crisis, Shri Kishor Kumar Puttur earnestly advocated for the immediate establishment of an Elephant Task Force (ETF) within the district. He emphasised that the ETF would serve as a crucial mechanism for mitigating elephant attacks and safeguarding the lives and economic well-being of the affected farmers. Drawing attention to the Minister’s prior assurance on the floor of the House regarding the formation of the ETF, the Member implored the prompt implementation of this commitment. He articulated that a fully operational ETF would facilitate the monitoring of elephant movements, enable rapid response capabilities, and significantly curtail crop damage and loss of human life.

During the meeting, Shri Kishor Kumar Puttur conveyed his deep concern for the plight of farmers residing in forest-border villages, who are forced to live under constant duress. He asserted that decisive and timely intervention by the government is imperative to ensure their safety and security. He expressed confidence that the establishment of the ETF would provide a durable solution to the recurring challenges posed by the elephant menace.

Forest Minister Khandre responded favourably to the concerns raised, providing a firm assurance that the Elephant Task Force (ETF) would be operational within the coming week. He further announced his intention to personally visit Sullia taluk following the conclusion of the current Assembly session. During this visit, he plans to conduct a joint meeting with MLC Kishor Kumar Puttur, local MLA, public representatives, and farmers to deliberate on and finalise permanent and scientifically sound solutions for elephant control. The Minister affirmed that a comprehensive action plan would be formulated, encompassing key aspects such as elephant movement patterns, hotspot identification, emergency response protocols, fencing and barrier systems, lighting arrangements, and technology-based surveillance. He reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of farmers in forest-fringe villages, emphasising that this remains a top priority.