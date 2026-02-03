Amid chaos, Karnataka CM moves resolution in Assembly demanding repeal of VB-G RAM G Act

Bengaluru: Amid chaos in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah moved a resolution demanding that the Centre repeal the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act and reinstate the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in its original form.

The opposition parties, the BJP and JD(S), vehemently opposed the resolution and raised slogans against the state government.

Despite the uproar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while moving the resolution, stated, “With your (Speaker U.T. Khader’s) permission, I am presenting this resolution in the House. This House reaffirms its total commitment to the firm foundations of Indian democracy—the Panchayat Raj system and decentralisation of power.”

He said MGNREGA had been a vital source of livelihood for rural people and an integral part of rural development. “This House considers the repeal of the MGNREGA Act with utmost seriousness. The VB-G RAM G Act has been unilaterally introduced by the Central government and goes against the original objectives of the federal system and the lives of rural people,” he said.

Siddaramaiah noted that the MGNREGA Act was introduced in 2005 by the UPA government under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to ensure financial security for poor rural families. “The scheme aimed at eradicating unemployment, preventing migration, ensuring wage equality without gender bias, and strengthening decentralised governance through Panchayats. It brought revolutionary changes,” he said.

He further stated that the new Act violates Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and livelihood, and undermines the autonomy of Panchayats granted under the 73rd Constitutional Amendment.

“Through the VB-G RAM G Act, Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Gram Swaraj is defeated. Articles 258 and 280 are also clearly violated. Karnataka stands second in the country in terms of tax contribution,” the Chief Minister said.

“For all these reasons, this House strongly opposes the Centre’s decision. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Centre must immediately withdraw the VB-G RAM G Act and reinstate MGNREGA in its original form,” Siddaramaiah demanded through the resolution.

Throughout the Chief Minister’s speech, BJP and JD(S) members disrupted the proceedings, branding the Congress government a “loot government” and repeatedly demanding the resignation of Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur over the alleged excise scam.

An angry Siddaramaiah asked the Speaker and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka to rein in the members. “We will not agree to anything (requests by the opposition) in the future. Mr Speaker, ask them to sit down or throw out those who do not listen,” he said.

Senior BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar insisted that the Excise Minister should first respond to the allegations. The Chief Minister replied that the response would be given later in the evening and that the Minister was ready to answer. Speaker Khader directed the Minister to reply.

Sunil Kumar further demanded that the Minister resign before the resolution was taken up. Siddaramaiah retorted, “Can a resignation be sought over false allegations?”

As sloganeering continued, the Chief Minister expressed frustration and asked the Speaker not to call him for meetings with the opposition, remarking, “There is no shame in this House.”

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka objected to the Chief Minister, stating that the resolution was passed by the House and insisted it should be termed a Congress government resolution. Siddaramaiah maintained that the House had approved it, which Ashoka disputed.

The Speaker clarified that opposition members would be allowed to express their views during the discussion and urged them not to obstruct proceedings. BJP members continued to insist that the resolution reflected only the government’s stand, accusing Congress of looting public funds.

Losing his temper again, Siddaramaiah said, “I cannot tolerate this,” and urged Congress members to stand up and counter the opposition, adding, “We are more in number.”

As the House descended into further chaos, Speaker U.T. Khader adjourned the proceedings.

After the House resumed, Speaker Khader clarified that if a resolution is passed unanimously, it is recorded as such, and if opposed, it is still treated as a resolution passed by the House, as per established norms. He advised the opposition to participate in the debate instead of disrupting proceedings.

Siddaramaiah later stated, “I have been in this House for 42 years. The House includes both the ruling party and the opposition. Let them oppose.”



