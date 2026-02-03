Spanish Ambassador to India Launches ‘The Great Reset [CTRL+ALT+HUMAN]’ in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: His Excellency Mr. Juan Antonio March Pujol, the Ambassador of Spain to India, presided over the launch of his book, “The Great Reset [CTRL+ALT+HUMAN],” at a ceremony held on February 3rd at the Senate Hall, Hotel Vivanta by Taj, Mangaluru.

The event brought together dignitaries, academics, and members of the local community for an engaging discussion on global cooperation, democracy, and the future of progress. Loretta Andrade, the host for the Ambassador’s visit to Mangaluru, initiated the program with a warm welcome to the esteemed guest and attendees.

Ambassador Juan Antonio March Pujol, in his address to the gathering following the book launch, said, “This book is about people,” describing the present as a pivotal moment in history when everything is interconnected. “How we shape this planet and this world—how we make it more peaceful and prosperous for every human being—is the central question.”

He noted that countries such as Spain and India are deeply engaged in efforts to create predictability, sustainability, and solid prospects for future generations. “The book is closely linked to this vision,” he explained, adding that the world is moving toward a new era in which intelligence will be a defining factor. “This is still a field we are discovering, but what matters most is that the value of every individual will continue to rise. I believe this will be the greatest legacy of the 21st century.”

Reflecting on global progress, he said that while the 20th century was defined by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the establishment of international human rights mechanisms, the 21st century will be judged by how effectively humanity empowers individuals to flourish. “The potential of humanity is extraordinary,” he observed, noting that despite remarkable advances, progress is often undervalued.

He pointed out that the global population has grown from four billion in 1970 to eight billion today, and that humanity survived a pandemic that could have claimed tens of millions of lives. “A reduction from eight billion to 7.9 billion would have been seen as catastrophic, yet the fact that we overcame such challenges is rarely acknowledged,” he said. He described the present as a positive moment, with unprecedented global connectivity enabling travel, shared discoveries, and cross-border cooperation, even during crises such as the pandemic.

Addressing global participation, he remarked that only about 25 to 30 million people currently drive major decisions shaping humanity’s future. At the same time, nearly three billion benefit from these developments, and approximately 4.7 billion remain largely passive. “If we can shift this balance through education and empowerment, and bring all eight billion people into the driving seat, humanity will become far more powerful. That is the promise of the 21st century,” he said.

He explained that The Great Reset focuses on two core objectives. The first is creating a world that maximises individual potential—not through exploitation, but by enabling people to reach their full capacity, with artificial intelligence playing a key role. The second is building a more secure global order. “Our current system is still unstable and rooted in outdated, state-centric models. We need a new order based on shared space for all of humanity,” he said, acknowledging that the transition would be both challenging and exciting.

Criticising outdated power thinking, he said some nations continue to believe that accumulating power alone will secure their future. “That is not a wise calculation. No nation can thrive in isolation. Clinging to a 19th-century vision in the 21st century will not work,” he asserted. In contrast, he highlighted Spain and India’s belief in strengthening multilateralism. “We are moving toward a multipolar world—not led by a single nation, but by a powerful collective of many nations.” Speaking on India’s global role, he said the country holds particular importance both as a key player in Asia and as a bridge to the Middle East. He also underlined India’s strength as a diverse federal state. “The world itself is diverse. We cannot think in monolithic terms when structuring the future. India’s experience offers invaluable lessons,” he noted.

He observed that outside India, the events of 1947 are often oversimplified. “It was not just about India and Pakistan. Several regions had their own rulers and armies. India succeeded in unifying these territories through negotiation and, at times, pressure. Despite the complexity, the transition was not marked by prolonged conflict,” he said, calling India an inspiration for moving toward a ‘one-humanity’ vision.