Telangana CM delighted over peaceful Ganesh immersion festivities

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed his delight that the Ganesh immersion festivities across Telangana, including Hyderabad, concluded peacefully.

He noted that for nine days, devotees worshipped Lord Ganesh with deep devotion and bid him a grand farewell.

The Chief Minister appreciated the tireless efforts of officials and staff from the Police, Revenue, Electricity, Transport, Municipal, Panchayat Raj, Sanitation, and other departments, as well as members of festival committees, pandal organisers, crane operators, and devotees, for ensuring that the nine-day celebrations and processions were conducted with devotion and without any untoward incidents.

He also congratulated the people of Hyderabad city for their cooperation in the smooth and orderly immersion of lakhs of idols, including those in the Hussain Sagar and other designated locations, within the stipulated time.

The Chief Minister on Saturday visited Rank Bund to review the Ganesh immersion arrangements at Hussain Sagar Lake in the heart of the city.

The immersion of idols continued in Hussain Sagar for the second day on Sunday. Idols from various parts of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and the outskirts were still being brought to the lake for immersion.

The process is likely to continue till Sunday evening.

Traffic curbs that remained in force till Sunday morning on roads around Hussain Sagar to facilitate the smooth conduct of the immersion. Later, the police lifted the restrictions.

More than 12,000 idols were immersed in Hussain Sagar since Saturday morning. As many as 2.61 lakh idols were immersed in the lakes in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits during the last few days.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said the immersion passed off peacefully. He said the police deployed nine drones as part of the security arrangements.

He said the police officers performed their duties for two days without any rest. He congratulated the police force.