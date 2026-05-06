Amit Shah to attend Yediyurappa ‘Abhimanotsava’ on May 9, says K’taka BJP chief

Chitradurga: Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has said the ‘Abhimanotsava’ event in honour of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 9, instead of morning, and that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the event.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Vijayendra said the event is being organised to mark the completion of 50 years in public life of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, whom he described as an unparalleled fighter, a farmers’ leader, and a leader close to the poor. He said extensive preparations have been made and more than 10 lakh supporters are expected to attend.

He claimed that the event has been rescheduled for the afternoon as the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP Chief Minister in West Bengal is scheduled earlier that day. However, the official schedule of the West Bengal CM oath ceremony has not been disclosed so far.

Vijayendra said that arrangements have been made by booking 10,000 buses for the transportation of supporters. Additionally, around 45,000 to 50,000 cars and other four-wheelers are expected. He expressed confidence that the response has exceeded expectations, with a large number of seers and supporters likely to attend.

He said there were plans to personally visit every district and invite seers, but due to time constraints, it was not possible to meet all of them. He appealed to seers, pontiffs, and spiritual leaders across the state to participate in the historic celebration on May 9 and bless the occasion.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and MP Govind Karjol said that Yediyurappa’s 50 years of public service and life journey will be celebrated in Chitradurga as a cultural festival. He said two books — ‘Kendavare: A Flower that Bloomed in the Lotus’ and ‘A Hunter in the Assembly’ — based on Yediyurappa’s life and his role in the legislature, will be released on the occasion.

A ceremonial city entry for Yediyurappa will be held on the evening of May 8. Preparations are being made to celebrate it like a cultural festival of the state, with 24 folk troupes participating in the procession. Organisers have appealed to the public to take part and make the event a success.

Vijayendra also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former state BJP secretary Jagadish Hiremani.

He noted that Hiremani had served as a full-time worker of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and was also a former member of the National Safai Karamchari Commission. At the time of his passing, he was working as the State Coordinator of SIR.

Vijayendra said that Hiremani had efficiently organised the birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee across the state and had dedicated himself wholeheartedly to the party, remaining active at all times. He prayed that God grant strength to his family, admirers, and relatives to bear the loss.