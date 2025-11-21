Anandpur Sahib glows religiously to mark 350th martyrdom day of ninth Sikh Guru

Anandpur Sahib: The religiously significant Anandpur Sahib, founded by the ninth Guru of the Sikh sect, Guru Tegh Bahadur, in 1665 and named it Chak Nanaki after his mother, Mata Nanaki, has been decked up to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of the founding Guru, a beacon of courage and strength, from November 23 to 25.

One of the most sacred sites in Sikhism, Anandpur Sahib, revered for its historical, cultural, and religious significance, has played a pivotal role in the evolution of Sikh identity and tradition.

The entire city, located on the foothills of the Shivalik range where Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, spent significant time, has been painted white as a mark of reverence for the unique warrior, Hind di Chadar, for inspiring the struggle against unrighteousness and tyranny.

Anandpur Sahib in Ropar district is well connected by road and rail, and the state government is making elaborate arrangements to receive nearly 10 million people to attend the commemorative programmes.

The prominent events from November 23 to 25 comprise nagar kirtans (religious processions), heritage walks, a ‘sarv dharm sammelan’ (meeting of all faiths), an exhibition on the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Virasat-e-Khalsa memorial, a special one-day Vidhan Sabha session at Bhai Jaita-ji memorial, besides traditional martial art Gatka and events like tent pegging, ‘dhal-talwar’ duel, ‘shastra darshan’, and sword fusion.

For the first time, the Assembly session is being organised outside the Vidhan Sabha complex in Chandigarh.

Besides Anandpur Sahib, home to one of the five Takhts (thrones of authority) in Sikhism, Guru Tegh Bahadur’s execution and cremation sites in Delhi, Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib later became Sikh sacred places.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the local legislator and in charge of overseeing government arrangements, told IANS the entire city has been painted white to make it a radiant symbol of the Guru’s legacy for the pilgrims expected for the ninth Guru Sahib’s 350th martyrdom anniversary commemorations.

He said two Tent Cities are being set up at Chak Nanki Niwas and Bhai Mati Das Niwas to collectively accommodate 10,000 devotees, with a mix of four-bedded units and 16-bedded dormitory-style tents.

The booking for both Tent Cities will be online and remain operational till November 30. For the ‘Sarv Dharm Sammelan’ on November 23, eminent religious leaders like Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Dr. Rabbi Ezekiel Isaac Malekar (Jew), Bhikkhu Sanghsena (Buddha), Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Acharaya Dr. Lokesh Muni (Jain), Rajyogi Dr. Binny Sareen (Brahma Kumari), Haji Syed Salman Chisty (Muslim), Mahant Gyandev Ji (Nirmal Akhada), Syed Afsar Ali Nizami (Muslim) and Parampujya Muktanand Bapuji and Mahant Sampurnanand (Panchagni Akhada) among others have been extended an invitation.

To ensure seamless movement of devotees from parking zones to key venues, a large-scale shuttle transport plan has been implemented.

The deployed fleet includes 500 e-rickshaws, 150 mini-buses, 25 Force Urbania vans, 15 cars, 20 Tata Ace vehicles for support, and 10 golf carts for elderly and specially-abled pilgrims.

Shuttle services will operate continuously between parking locations and Gurdwara Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Virasat-e-Khalsa, the main pandal, tent cities, and help desk points.

To manage traffic, Minister Bains said recovery vans and cranes have been positioned strategically to handle breakdowns and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

City’s prominent tourist landmark is the Virasat-e-Khalsa, which is located close to Takht Keshgarh Sahib, the second most important Sikh shrine after the Golden Temple Complex, where the Khalsa Panth was founded by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, on April 13, 1699.

Spread across 6,500 square metres, the Virasat-e-Khalsa museum narrates the story of Punjab and Sikhism using hand-crafted artefacts and the latest technology interactively.

The spectacular drone show featuring the life and philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur through ultra-modern technology will be organised at the Virasat-e-Khalsa memorial from November 23 to 29.

According to Bains, the initiative of drone shows in the evening is aimed at acquainting the younger generations with the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur by using the hi-end technology.

He said a large-scale force of over 8,000 police personnel, under the supervision of senior rank officers, has been deployed for the safety, orderly movement, and comfort of the devotees.

The events will commence on November 23 at 10 a.m. with the beginning of Sri Akhand Path Sahib, which is expected to be attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The three-day grand commemorative events will conclude with a spectacular drone show at 5 p.m.