Ancient Mahishamardhini Idol Discovered in Ruined Temple in Udupi District, Shedding Light on Regional Art and Religious Traditions

Udupi: A rare and unique six-armed Mahishamardini idol has been discovered within the ruins of a temple in Melmutt, a village in the Kundapura taluk of Udupi district. The finding, announced by Prof. Murugeshi T., a renowned archaeologist and founder trustee of Adima Kala Trust (R), Udupi, offers valuable insights into the region’s rich cultural heritage and the evolution of the Mahishamardhini cult.

The Mahishamardhini, a form of the Hindu goddess Durga, is revered as the slayer of the buffalo demon Mahisha. The discovery underscores Udupi’s significance as a prominent centre for the Mahishamardhini cult, with the Belman Mahishamardini temple, dating back to the 7th century A.D., being the district’s oldest known temple dedicated to the goddess. The Belman Copper plate inscription of Aluvarasa II, an early Kannada inscription, further venerates the goddess of Belman as Vindhyagirivasini and Mahamunisevite.

According to Prof. Murugeshi, the newly discovered idol presents a peculiar and distinct representation of Mahishamardini. The six-armed deity is depicted holding a trident in her upper right hand, a sword in the middle hand, and an upright gadha (mace) in the lower hand. Her upper left hand rests on the back of Mahisha, while the middle hand is mutilated, and the lower hand holds a bow. The goddess is portrayed with her right leg firmly planted on the head of Mahisha, piercing the demon’s body with her trident.

The idol’s facial features are particularly noteworthy. It showcases a flat and thick nose and lips, protruding eyes, and a Karanda Mukuta (a type of crown) adorning her head. Prof. Murugeshi suggests that the idol’s features reflect the characteristics of a mother figure from the Dravidian clan, highlighting the influence of local artistic traditions. Additionally, a small female figure found on the right side, below the gadha, is speculated to be the wife of Mahisha.

The location of the Kundabarandadi temple, where the idol was discovered, is also of significant historical importance. Its position in the south, along with the presence of Mahishamardini temples in all four cardinal directions, indicates its association with the Panchadurga tradition. This tradition represents the five elements of nature, with the fifth element being male power, symbolised by Shiva. Stylistic analysis suggests that the image dates back to the 15th century.

Prof. Murugeshi expressed his gratitude to Nagendra Poojary, Raghuram Poojary, Sitarama Poojary, and Sanjeeva Billava of the temple renovation committee for their assistance and support during the study. He also acknowledged the tireless efforts of the Adima Kala research team members, Murulidhara Hegade, Shreyas, Gowtham, and Bhanumati.

The discovery of this unique Mahishamardini idol promises to enrich our understanding of the region’s artistic and religious landscape, providing valuable insights into the evolution of the Mahishamardhini cult and the syncretism of local traditions in the Udupi district. Further research and analysis are expected to shed more light on the historical significance of this remarkable find.