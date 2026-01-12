MP govt orders premature release of 87 life convicts on Republic Day

Bhopal: In a major decision ahead of the 77th Republic Day, the Madhya Pradesh government has approved the premature release of 87 life-term convicts from prisons across the state.

The Jail Department issued the order in line with guidelines under a directive dated May 27, 2025, after a detailed review of 481 cases.

According to an official statement, district-level committees examined each case based on legal provisions, case background and relevant facts. Of the total reviewed, 394 convicts were found ineligible for early release.

The decision has been taken under Sections 432, 433 and 433(A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, which empower the state to remit or commute sentences under specific conditions.

Authorities clarified that the releases will be subject to strict safeguards.

Prisoners with pending appeals in the High Court or the Supreme Court will only be eligible if their cases are resolved by January 26, 2026.

Those with fines must pay them or serve additional time, while convicts with sentences remaining in other cases will have to complete those before release.

Individuals facing pending trials will continue as under-trials, and interstate cases may involve transfers before release is granted.

In addition to the life convicts, seven non-life term prisoners have been granted remission of sentence, also conditional on fine payments and resolution of appeals by the same date.

Officials said rejections were primarily in cases where convicts had not completed 20 years of imprisonment, including remissions, as required under state policy.

The move, timed with Republic Day, is part of an annual gesture aimed at promoting rehabilitation and reducing prison overcrowding, while ensuring public safety through case-by-case scrutiny.

Prison reform advocates have welcomed the decision, describing it as consistent with humanitarian principles. However, they stressed the importance of monitoring post-release behaviour to ensure reintegration into society.

With Madhya Pradesh’s prisons housing thousands of inmates, such initiatives reflect the government’s effort to balance justice with mercy.

The releases are scheduled to take place on January 26, symbolising hope, renewal and the spirit of freedom on Republic Day.