Andhra Pradesh CM urges people to become partners in ‘P-4 Zero Poverty’ programme

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday appealed to every citizen to become a partner in the State government’s ‘P-4 Zero Poverty’ programme.

The Chef Minister made the appeal through a post on X on the occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

He stated that while implementing various welfare schemes, the government launched the ‘P-4 Zero Poverty’ programme to bring light into the lives of the poor.

“On the occasion of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, I appeal that we all reaffirm our commitment to this goal. I request every one of you to become partners in the P-4 programme,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu believes that eradicating poverty does not mean merely providing financial aid to the poor

“It means protecting their self-respect, providing opportunities for growth, and enabling them to move forward on par with everyone else. The main goal of Swarna Andhra Vision 2047 is the eradication of poverty. To achieve that goal, the coalition government has been working from day one,” he said.

He stated that in 16 months, the government undertook welfare and development programmes worth over Rs 1 lakh crore. “We are providing ‘NTR Bharosa Pensions’ with Rs 2,758 crore every month in a way unlike anywhere else in the country. We have restarted 207 ‘Anna Canteens’ across the state and are quenching the hunger of the poor for just Rs 5. Through the ‘Deepam 2.0’ scheme, we are providing 3 free cooking gas cylinders per year to poor women,” reads the post.

“With the aim that children from poor families should study and progress, we are providing financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per year per person under ‘Talli Ki Vandanam’ for as many children as are studying. Through the ‘Stree Shakti’ scheme, we have provided free travel facilities in RTC buses to every woman. For farmers, under the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme, we have deposited the first instalment of Rs 7,000. Under the ‘In the Service of Fishermen’ scheme, we have given Rs 246 crore, and under the auto driver service programme, Rs 435 crore,” he added.