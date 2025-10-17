KMC Hospital Mangalore Commemorates World Trauma Day with Road Safety Initiative

Mangalore: KMC Hospital Mangalore, in collaboration with the Mangalore City Police, marked World Trauma Day 2025 with a significant road safety initiative aimed at bolstering traffic management and fostering public awareness regarding trauma prevention.



The highlight of the event was the official handover of 20 traffic barricades to the Mangalore City Traffic Police by KMC Hospital, Mangalore. This contribution underscores the hospital’s dedication to accident prevention and the overall well-being of the community. Mr. Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer of KMC Hospital, and Dr. Jeedhu Radhakrishnan, Cluster Head – Emergency Medicine, led the handover ceremony. Representatives from the hospital and officials from the traffic department were also present.



World Trauma Day serves as an annual reminder of the escalating incidence of road traffic accidents and the pressing need for proactive measures to mitigate injuries and fatalities. The increasing volume of traffic necessitates the implementation of speed breakers and barricades to ensure adherence to recommended speed limits, particularly in sensitive areas such as school zones, college campuses, hospitals, and high-traffic junctions. The strategic placement of these barricades will play a crucial role in enhancing road safety in prominent locations throughout the city. The donation by KMC Hospital Mangalore is intended to reinforce road safety infrastructure and facilitate more effective traffic regulation, especially in areas identified as accident-prone.



Shri Shivakumar Mugalli, Inspector of Traffic, North Division, emphasized the critical role of responsible driving in preventing accidents. “A significant number of road traffic accidents can be averted if individuals conscientiously adhere to traffic regulations and speed limits,” he stated. “While the expansion of highways has facilitated ease of travel, it is imperative that drivers refrain from excessive speeding to compensate for time. The barricades provided by KMC Hospital on World Trauma Day represent a substantial stride towards strengthening road safety within our city. These assets are indispensable for improved traffic management and, crucially, for the prevention of accidents. We commend this partnership, which highlights our collective determination to safeguard lives on our roads.”



Dr. Jeedhu Radhakrishnan underscored the dual importance of trauma prevention and trauma care. “Trauma prevention is as vital as trauma care,” he asserted. “We can significantly reduce road accidents by eliminating distractions, such as mobile phone usage, and maintaining complete focus while driving. The alarming rate of selfie-related fatalities in India highlights a preventable cause of accidents. Trauma awareness initiatives not only contribute to accident reduction but also cultivate public awareness, thereby promoting safer roads for all. To ensure timely intervention during emergencies in the surrounding region, we have established emergency centers in Puttur, Chervathur, Kakkinje, Belthangady, and Kundapur, facilitating access to critical care within the golden hour.”



Mr. Saghir Siddiqui reiterated KMC Hospital’s broader commitment to community welfare beyond the provision of healthcare services. “KMC Hospital is committed to extending its community engagement beyond healthcare,” he stated. “Collaborating with civic authorities to enhance road safety is a tangible means by which we can positively impact the lives of our citizens. We extend our gratitude to the Mangalore City Police for their dedication to ensuring our safety.”

Through this initiative, KMC Hospital Mangalore reaffirms its unwavering commitment to community health and safety, aligning with its overarching mission of delivering not only superior medical care but also proactive health and safety interventions that effect lasting positive change within society.