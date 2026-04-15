Andhra Pradesh intermediate exam results declared, girls outperform boys

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s Intermediate Public Examination results were announced on Wednesday, with girl students outperforming their male counterparts in both first and second years.

A total of 77 per cent candidates passed the Intermediate First Year (class 11) exams, the highest in last 12 years, while 81 per cent students cleared the Second Year (class 12) exams, the second-highest performance in the last 12 years.

A total of 9,18,401 students had appeared in the IPE first and second year exams held, from February 23 to March 25.

According to officials, 4,71,864 students appeared in the first-year exam and out of them 3,61,526 (77%) have passed. The pass percentage for girls stood at 81 while the same for boys stood at 72.

A toral of 4,46,537 candidates wrote the second year exams and out of them 3,59,816 (81%) have qualified. The pass percentage among girls was 85 while boys lagged behind with pass percentage of 76.

Education minister Nara Lokesh posted on ‘X’ that the improvement has been particularly remarkable in Government and Government-managed institutions.

“In Government Junior Colleges (GJCs), for 1st year students, the pass percentage stands at 54%, the highest in the 12 years. For 2nd year, the pass percentage stands at 68%, marking the second-highest performance in last the 12 years,” he pointed out.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work of students, Principals, Junior Lecturers, and the focused efforts of all stakeholders towards academic excellence,” the minister said.

“To those who couldn’t succeed this time – don’t lose heart. Use this as a stepping stone, keep working hard, and come back stronger. I request parents, college and society at large to be a moral support to students at this sensitive juncture. Wishing all students, the very best in their future endeavours. May you continue to learn, grow, and succeed,” he added.

Students can check their results online at https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Results can also be accessed by sending a “Hi” message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number at 9552300009.

The Board of Intermediate Education also announced that candidates can apply for recounting or re-verification from April 20 to April 27.

Advanced supplementary exams will be held from May 21 to June 4. Practical exams will be held at district headquarters from June 7 to June 11.



