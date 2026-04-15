Chhattisgarh Vedanta power plant blast death toll rises to 14

Raipur/Sakti: The death toll in the tragic boiler tube explosion at the Vedanta Power Plant in Singhanatarai village of Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district has risen to 14, even as 20 labourers continue to battle for their lives in hospitals.

The horrific accident occurred around 2.30 p.m. on April 14 when a high-pressure boiler tube suddenly burst, releasing superheated steam at approximately 600 degrees Celsius.

At the time of the blast, 40 to 50 workers were on duty at the plant. Four labourers died on the spot, while several others suffered severe burns as the scalding steam engulfed the area, particularly affecting those who were having lunch or moving in open sections of the facility.

According to Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafulla Thakur, the death toll has risen to 14. Initially, reports indicated 10 deaths, but the number increased as more injured succumbed during treatment. Several labourers sustained injuries in the blast. While 20 are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals in Raigarh and other facilities, the condition of six remains critical. Rescue and relief operations by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and fire services continued late into the night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound grief over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the accident as “extremely tragic and heart-wrenching”. In a post on X, he said, “My deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones. The state government will provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased workers and ₹50,000 to the injured. Instructions have been issued for proper and free treatment for all the injured. I pray for their swift recovery.”

He has ordered the Commissioner of the Bilaspur division to conduct a thorough inquiry and assured strict action against those found guilty. Both the Central and state governments announced compensation: Rs 7 lakh for families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, in addition to the state package.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel termed the incident unfortunate and recalled a similar past tragedy at the Korba plant that claimed 40 lives.

He demanded the immediate formation of an inquiry committee and strict action against the responsible parties.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves across Chhattisgarh’s industrial belt, raising fresh concerns over safety protocols at thermal power plants. Officials have assured that a detailed investigation will determine the exact cause, suspected to be overheating in the boiler tube.