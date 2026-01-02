Angaragudde Robbery Attempt Case: Two Accused Detained, One Absconding

Mulki: In connection with an attempted robbery and assault case reported at Angaragudde under the Mulki Police Station limits, the police have taken two accused into custody, while another accused is absconding.

Following the incident, it has come to light that one of the accused attempted to portray himself as a victim by visiting a hospital and having an MLC (Medico-Legal Case) registered. However, some people had videographed the incident at the spot, and based on these visuals, the sequence of events has become partly clear, police sources said.

Current details are based on preliminary information. Police said more facts may emerge after a full review of all video footage. Further legal action will follow as needed.

Investigations have also revealed that serious criminal cases were already registered against the two accused, who are currently in custody. In view of this, the police are treating the case seriously and continuing the investigation.

The incident of attempted robbery occurred in the Angaragudde area under the Mulki Police Station limits. The accused are reportedly from a neighbouring village and are said to have come to the spot with the intention of extorting money from Abu Bakar.

It is learnt that Abu Bakar owns three pairs of bullocks, five milch cows, and other livestock, and that his bullocks had recently won prizes in a kambala (traditional buffalo race) competition. It is suspected that this may have been the motive behind the attempt to extort money.

During the robbery attempt, the accused allegedly assaulted Abu Bakar’s father, Shamsuddin. Abu Bakar intervened and managed to protect his father, sources said.

The village where the incident occurred is known for peaceful coexistence between Hindu and Muslim communities. Following the incident, Hindu residents of the neighbouring village came forward in support of Abu Bakar’s family and visited the Mulki Police Station to provide information about the incident.

Based on complaints from villagers, Mulki police have initiated the process of registering a case. Further investigation into the incident is underway.