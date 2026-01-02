Citizens in 19 states can download digital, valid land records: Govt

New Delhi: Citizens in 19 states can now download digitally signed, legally valid land records from home, and banks in 406 districts can verify mortgages online, significantly speeding up credit access, according to the government.

The Department of Land Resources has achieved near-total saturation in the core components of land record digitisation, effectively shifting land administration from “in-line” to “online”.

“Computerisation of Record of Rights (RoRs) has been completed in 97.27 per cent of villages nationwide and Cadastral maps have been digitised for 97.14 per cent of the country. About 84.89 per cent of villages have successfully linked their textual RoRs with spatial cadastral maps,” said Ministry of Rural Development.

Addressing the complexities of urban land management, the NAKSHA (National Geospatial Knowledge-based Land Survey of Urban Habitations) pilot programme made rapid progress in 157 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Aerial flying was completed in 116 ULBs (87 per cent of targets), covering 5,915 sq km with high-resolution imagery.

“Ground Truthing was initiated in 72 ULBs, with 100 per cent completion achieved in 21 cities,” said the Department.

Under the ‘Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) 2025-26’, the Department successfully recommended Rs 1,050 crore in funding to 24 states/UTs that achieved specific NAKSHA milestones.

Moreover, the Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN), a 14-digit alphanumeric code based on geo-coordinates, has been established as the “Aadhaar for Land”. As of November 2025, ULPIN has been assigned to over 36 crore land parcels across 29 states and UTs.

According to the ministry, the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) has streamlined property transactions, promoting “Ease of Doing Business”.

It has been implemented in 17 states/UTs, including Punjab, Maharashtra, and Himachal Pradesh. About 88.6 per cent of Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs) are now integrated with revenue offices, enabling automatic mutation of land records immediately after registration.