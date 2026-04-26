Anna Hazare calls for law to prevent elected leaders from switching parties

Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra): In light of politicians changing parties after election victories, veteran social activist Anna Hazare on Sunday called for the introduction and implementation of legislation that would prohibit leaders elected under the banner of a specific political party from defecting. He also urged the public to deliberate thoughtfully before voting for a particular leader.

His response came in the wake of a significant political upheaval triggered by the defection of seven Rajya Sabha members from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which includes the recently removed Deputy Leader of the Upper House, Raghav Chadha.

Speaking to IANS, Hazare emphasised that nowhere in the Constitution is there any mention of parties or factions.

“The Constitution always focuses on the welfare of society and the nation. It does not mention any political party. Today, disputes and conflicts in society are increasing because of such factions and political parties,” he said.

He alleged that leaders who switch parties do so out of ‘selfishness’.

The social activist said, “People switch from one party to another, thinking about their own interests, moving to wherever they find benefits for themselves.”

Calling for the implementation of the law, he said: “A strict law should be enacted that would prevent elected leaders from switching into other parties. The country functions on the basis of laws. If such a law is implemented, mistakes like these will not occur.”

“With such a law in place, people will not be able to switch parties,” he reiterated.

Hazare mentioned that society and the people should think about those leaders who recently switched from the AAP to the BJP.

He urged voters to be careful while casting their votes.

“That is why voters are supreme, and it is up to them to decide whom to vote for, the right person or the wrong one. If voters make a thoughtful decision, the irregularities plaguing all parties and factions can be rectified,” Hazare asserted.

Moreover, he alleged that certain politicians don’t think about the country and society and rather focus on gaining money and power.

“A vicious cycle of power leading to money, and money leading back to power, continues, and this is the root cause of these transgressions,” he stressed.