Centre sanctions over Rs 947 crore for relief, rehabilitation of Manipur violence victims

Imphal: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved Rs 424.36 crore for the operation of relief camps set up by the Manipur government to provide shelter to people affected by the ethnic violence in the state, officials said. According to the state Home Department, the MHA has also sanctioned Rs 523 crore for the rehabilitation of violence-affected Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

These details were shared in response to an RTI query filed by senior Manipur Congress leader Hareshwar Goshwami.

The Home Department reported that 58,881 people have been displaced from their homes in villages due to the ethnic violence in the state from May 3, 2023, until March 30, 2026.

As per the RTI reply, 174 relief camps were operational as of March 10, 2026. Additionally, 3,000 pre-fabricated houses have been constructed by the Manipur Police Housing Corporation Ltd to provide temporary accommodation for displaced persons.

Regarding casualties, the department stated that 217 deaths have been recorded in connection with the violence, based on ex gratia payments made to the next of kin (NoK).

The violence has also caused widespread destruction of private and government properties, with 7,894 permanent houses completely destroyed and 2,646 houses partially damaged since May 3, 2023.

The ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities on May 3, 2023, following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised in the hill districts. The march was held to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis constitute about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and primarily reside in the Imphal Valley, which comprises five to six districts. Tribal communities, including Nagas and Kukis, make up around 40 per cent of the population and largely inhabit the state’s eleven hill districts.

In response to the crisis, the state government had initially set up more than 300 relief camps across the Imphal Valley and hill regions, providing shelter to nearly 60,000 displaced men, women, and children.

With the gradual improvement in the situation, many individuals have since returned to their homes and villages.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has stated that expediting the rehabilitation and resettlement of IDPs remains a top priority for the government.

He noted that the Centre has extended substantial support for constructing permanent housing, compensating losses of personal belongings and movable assets, and assisting in the repair of partially damaged homes.

Furthermore, an allocation of Rs 734 crore has been made in the 2026-27 Budget to accelerate the rehabilitation and resettlement efforts for those affected by the violence.