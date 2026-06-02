SIR Process to Begin from June 20; Door-to-Door Verification from June 30: DC Swaroopa T.K.

Udupi: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls will commence in Udupi district from June 20 as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will begin door-to-door visits from June 30, said District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K.

Addressing a press conference at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Manipal, she said that October 1 has been fixed as the qualifying date for the revision exercise, while the final electoral roll will be published on October 7.

The last Special Intensive Revision in Karnataka was conducted in 2002. Following Bihar and West Bengal, the Election Commission has now initiated the exercise in 16 states and three Union Territories. As per amendments made in December 2021 to Rule 11B of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1 have been designated as qualifying dates.

Objective of SIR

The primary objective of the Special Intensive Revision is to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral roll and no ineligible person is included, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Training and Enumeration Process

During the first phase, from June 20 to June 29, training will be imparted to Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), Election Tahsildars, master trainers, BLOs, supervisors, and Booth Level Agents (BLAs). Enumeration forms will also be distributed to BLOs for door-to-door verification.

From June 30 to July 29, BLOs will visit every household and provide enumeration forms to each voter listed in the electoral roll. They will guide voters in filling out the forms. If a house is found locked, BLOs will be required to make three visits.

Every voter must fill out and submit the enumeration form to the BLO. Acknowledgement receipts will be issued upon submission. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that returning the completed enumeration form is a crucial step in ensuring that a voter’s name remains on the electoral roll.

Failure to Submit Forms

Voters who fail to submit the enumeration forms will be listed booth-wise, and the list will be displayed at Gram Panchayat offices, Taluk offices, Taluk Panchayat offices, and Urban Local Body offices. Such names will not be included in the draft electoral roll.

If voter details do not match earlier electoral records or are unavailable in the database, the ERO will issue a notice seeking supporting documents.

Documents Required

Depending on the voter’s date of birth, the following documents may be required:

Born before July 1, 1987: Any document indicating date or place of birth.

Any document indicating date or place of birth. Born between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004: Proof of date/place of birth along with similar documents relating to either parent.

Proof of date/place of birth along with similar documents relating to either parent. Born after December 2, 2004: Documents relating to the date/place of birth of both parents.

SIR Schedule

June 20–29: Preparatory activities, BLO training, and printing of forms.

Preparatory activities, BLO training, and printing of forms. June 30–July 29: Distribution and collection of pre-filled enumeration forms through door-to-door visits.

Distribution and collection of pre-filled enumeration forms through door-to-door visits. July 29: Reorganisation of polling stations.

Reorganisation of polling stations. August 5: Publication of draft electoral roll.

Publication of draft electoral roll. August 5–September 4: Period for filing claims and objections.

Period for filing claims and objections. August 5–October 3: Disposal of claims and objections after issuing notices.

Disposal of claims and objections after issuing notices. October 7: Publication of the final electoral roll.

List of 12 Acceptable Documents

The Election Commission has approved the following documents:

Government-issued identity cards

Pension Payment Orders

Identity cards issued by local authorities, banks, post offices, LIC, and public sector undertakings

Birth certificates

Passports

SSLC certificates issued by recognised boards/universities

Permanent residence certificates issued by state authorities

Forest Rights certificates

OBC, SC, ST, and other caste certificates

Family registers maintained by government authorities

Government-issued land or housing ownership documents

The Deputy Commissioner clarified that Aadhaar will be considered only as an identity document.

92.55% Mapping Completed in Udupi District

As part of the preparatory exercise, voter mapping is being carried out by matching the 2025 electoral roll with the 2002 electoral roll and linking available voter records and their family details.

According to the 2025 electoral roll, Udupi district has 10,64,524 voters, of whom 9,85,185 (92.55%) have already been mapped. The remaining 79,339 voters are yet to be mapped, including more than 56,000 persons residing outside the district or state, Swaroopa T.K. said.

Constituency-wise Mapping Status

Byndoor 2,41,782 2,24,942 93.04% 16,840 Kundapur 2,12,551 1,98,451 93.37% 14,100 Udupi 2,21,986 1,94,403 87.57% 27,583 Kapu 1,94,706 1,81,677 93.31% 13,029 Karkala 1,93,499 1,85,712 95.98% 7,787 District Total 10,64,524 9,85,185 92.55% 79,339

The Deputy Commissioner urged all voters to cooperate with BLOs during the door-to-door verification process and ensure the timely submission of the enumeration forms to avoid any issues in the electoral roll.