Mangaluru: Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Celebrated with Solemn Devotion at Our Lady of Miracles Church

Mangaluru: Our Lady of Miracles Church in Mangaluru was the focal point of reverence and festivity as the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, widely known as Monti Fest, was celebrated with profound devotion. The solemn occasion was marked by a festive Mass led by Rev. Fr. Bonaventure Nazareth, who was joined by a cohort of priests in presiding over the sacred ceremony.

Prior to the commencement of the Mass, the traditional blessing of the new crop took place, a ritual of immense significance to the agricultural community. Following this, a floral tribute was offered to Mother Mary by the assembled faithful, symbolizing their deep veneration and supplication. The liturgical celebration commenced with a procession, uniting families and children in a display of unwavering faith and reverence.

During the Mass, prayers of thanksgiving resonated throughout the church, as devotees participated with heartfelt sincerity. The culmination of the Mass saw the distribution of the blessed new crop among the faithful, an act imbued with symbolic and spiritual meaning. Following the Mass, a communal breakfast was served, fostering a sense of unity and fellowship among the attendees. Sugarcane was also shared, further amplifying the jubilant atmosphere of the celebration.

The seamless execution of the festive Mass was a testament to the collaborative spirit of the parishioners and volunteers, whose dedicated efforts ensured that the event was conducted with efficiency and in a spirit of unity. Their collective contribution facilitated a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all participants.

The celebration concluded with blessings and a message of peace, harmony, and hope, underscoring the enduring values of the community. The Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary served as a poignant reminder of the importance of faith, unity, and goodwill within the community of Mangaluru.

[Photos by Anvita Dcunha]