Another Arrest Made in Naval Information Leak Case: Accused Shared Confidential Data with Pakistan

Malpe: Authorities in Malpe have apprehended another individual in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged sharing of sensitive Indian Navy information with Pakistani entities. The arrest marks the fourth in the case, which involves employees of the Malpe Cochin Shipyard suspected of leaking classified data for illicit financial gain.

The latest suspect, identified as Alif Islam, a 21-year-old originally from West Bengal and currently residing in Marayur village, Idukki district, Kerala, was taken into custody on February 16th.

This arrest follows the previous detentions of Hirendra Kumar (34) from Gujarat on December 21, 2025, and Rohit and Santri, both from Uttar Pradesh, on November 21, 2025.

Law enforcement officials allege that the accused individuals utilized social media platforms, specifically WhatsApp and Facebook, to transmit confidential information, including a restricted list of Indian Navy ship numbers and other sensitive details, to Pakistani contacts. In exchange for this information, the accused purportedly received illegal financial benefits. A formal case has been registered at the Malpe Police Station concerning these activities.

Following his arrest, Alif Islam was presented before the court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody until February 2nd.

According to police sources, Alif Islam is considered the fifth accused in the case. The individual responsible for managing the Facebook page through which the confidential information was allegedly transmitted remains at large, and efforts to locate and apprehend this individual are ongoing.

Udupi District Superintendent of Police, Hariram Shankar, has stated that authorities suspect Alif Islam may be a Bangladeshi national. The Superintendent added that further legal action will be initiated pending verification of Islam’s nationality. The investigation remains active, with authorities working to uncover the full extent of the information leak and identify all individuals involved.