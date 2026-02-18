Lenten Season Commences with Solemn Ash Wednesday Observances in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: February 18 marked the beginning of the Lenten season for Christians worldwide, including the faithful residing in Mangaluru, who solemnly observed Ash Wednesday. The day was characterized by the traditional imposition of ashes upon the foreheads of devotees, an act symbolizing both repentance and the recognition of human mortality.

Lent holds profound spiritual significance within the Christian calendar, representing a period dedicated to introspection, repentance, prayer, fasting, and diligent preparation for the celebration of Easter. At Holy Cross Church, a special Mass was conducted by Assistant Parish Priest Fr. Vijay Monteiro, drawing a substantial congregation of parishioners.

During his homily, Fr. Vijay underscored the vital role of Lent as a period of renewal and rigorous self-examination. “This is a time for repentance,” he stated, urging the congregation to consider the parallel between the care given to material possessions and the nurturing of faith. “We meticulously maintain and repair our material possessions such as vehicles, houses, and clothing. However, we must also reflect upon whether we dedicate equivalent attention to nurturing and renewing our faith. Are we actively cleansing our minds and hearts? Are we prepared to embrace a renewed life by turning away from sin?”

Fr. Vijay further emphasized the practical dimensions of repentance, encouraging the faithful to engage in profound reflection concerning their emotions and interpersonal relationships. “We often succumb to anger and ego,” he remarked, highlighting the comprehensive nature of Lenten fasting. “Lent calls us to abstain not only from food, but also from anger, pride, and negativity. Furthermore, we are called to extend assistance to those in need, thereby embodying the authentic spirit of Christian charity. Through sincere prayer, we receive God’s grace and guidance, which serves to fortify our faith.”

After the homily, the congregation participated in the central Ash Wednesday ritual. Blessed ashes were reverently imposed upon the foreheads of the faithful in the shape of the Cross, signifying their unwavering commitment to repentance and spiritual renewal. The ritual served as a solemn reminder of the transient nature of human existence and the imperative for reconciliation with God during the Lenten season.