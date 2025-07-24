Anti-Drug Awareness Committees Launched in Udupi District Schools and Colleges Amid Rising Concerns

Udupi: In a proactive effort to combat the rising incidence of drug-related cases among students, the Udupi district administration has launched Anti-Drug Awareness Committees in schools and colleges across the region. The initiative, themed “From Addiction to Awakening – Towards a Drug-Free India,” was inaugurated on Thursday at the Sri Narayana Guru Auditorium in Bannanje.

The District Superintendent of Police (SP), Hariram Shankar, addressed attendees, highlighting the concerning statistic that Udupi district ranks third in the state for drug-related offenses. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between educational institutions and law enforcement in deterring students from succumbing to drug addiction. “When college authorities maintain regular contact with the police department, students are less likely to fall prey to drug addiction,” SP Shankar stated.

Despite Udupi’s reputation as a center for temples and science education, the district has witnessed a significant surge in drug-related cases, particularly among college-going students. The establishment of these anti-drug awareness committees aims to address this alarming trend by fostering a sense of vigilance and accountability within educational institutions. SP Shankar believes that the knowledge of close cooperation between college principals and the police will instill a deterrent effect on students contemplating involvement with drugs.

Each Anti-Drug Awareness Committee will be composed of the college principal, two faculty members, and three student representatives. To ensure effective coordination and information sharing, the jurisdictional Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector, or Sub-Inspector (Law and Order) will serve as the nodal officer for each committee.

The committees are mandated to convene monthly meetings to discuss strategies and address emerging concerns related to drug abuse. Furthermore, each committee is tasked with organizing at least one awareness program or event per month, which may include walkathons, campaigns, or educational seminars. A designated police representative will be required to attend every committee meeting, and the nodal officer will be present at least once every three months to provide guidance and support.

Authorities have assured that strict confidentiality will be maintained for individuals providing information about drug networks, safeguarding their identity and protecting the reputation of their respective colleges. This measure aims to encourage students and staff to come forward with valuable intelligence without fear of reprisal.

The inauguration event was attended by several prominent figures, including Malpe Government PU College Principal Varghese B, Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhakar S Naik, Karkala DySP Dr. Harsha Priyamvada, Udupi DySP Prabhu D.T., and Malpe CPI Ramachandra Naik.

CPI Ramachandra Naik delivered the welcome address, while Additional SP Sudhakar Naik expressed gratitude in the vote of thanks, marking the official commencement of this crucial initiative aimed at safeguarding the youth of Udupi district from the perils of drug addiction.