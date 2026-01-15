APD Foundation and Plastic Fischer Organise Beach Clean-Up Campaign at Ullal

Mangaluru: Anti Pollution Drive (APD) Foundation, in association with the environmental conservation organisation Plastic Fischer, organised a beach clean-up campaign at Ullal Beach on Sunday, January 11, 2026, as part of its ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility and community engagement.

The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from over fifty student volunteers drawn from St. Aloysius College, Roshni Nilaya, and the Centre for Postgraduate Studies and Research of St. Agnes College. Working in coordinated teams, the volunteers combed the shoreline and surrounding areas, collecting nearly 20 bags of waste that included plastic debris, broken glass, discarded footwear, and other non-biodegradable materials commonly found along coastal stretches.

The campaign highlighted the growing threat posed by plastic pollution to marine ecosystems, coastal livelihoods, and public health. Organisers emphasised the importance of regular clean-up drives alongside long-term waste management solutions and sustained public awareness.

Plastic Fischer, the first company in the world focusing on river plastic and known for its structured approach to plastic waste recovery, collected the entire waste generated during the drive. The organisation will undertake scientific segregation and processing of the collected material to ensure responsible disposal and recycling wherever possible.

Karsten Hirsch (CEO), Chris Lombardi (Marketing Manager), and Arjun Nayak (OpEx Manager) from Plastic Fischer, social workers Kishore Attavar and Sooryanarayana, Naveen Nayak and Imtiaz Ahamed from Ullal Nagarika Vedike, Firoze from Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, and Geetha Soorya, Coordinator of APD Foundation, were present.

The clean-up drive not only helped restore the natural beauty of Ullal Beach but also instilled environmental consciousness among young volunteers, reinforcing the message that collective action plays a vital role in protecting fragile coastal environments.