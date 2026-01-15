Demolition row: K’taka BJP writes to HM Shah seeking NIA probe into ‘illegal settlements’, flags security threat

Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding an urgent National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the alleged illegal settlements at Kogilu in Bengaluru and potential threats to national security.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, has written a letter to HM Amit Shah in this regard on Thursday.

It may be noted that the Congress-led government, after undertaking demolition near Kogilu Layout in Bengaluru on government land, hurriedly announced an alternative housing facility for the encroachers following the intervention of the AICC and the Kerala Chief Minister. Even the Pakistan government raised concerns about the eviction of Muslims. The BJP leaders have charged that the encroachers are Bangladeshis and have opposed their rehabilitation.

Narayanaswamy appealed to HM Amit Shah: “Direct the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct a comprehensive probe into the background, citizenship, and antecedents of the residents of Kogilu Layout as well as other areas of Karnataka.”

He further demanded an investigation into the syndicate responsible for providing Aadhaar and voter IDs to these suspicious individuals and immigrants from wherever. “Ensure that no rehabilitation or government benefits are provided until a thorough citizenship verification is completed individually and also of those who are facilitating their entry,” he stated.

“The safety and sovereignty of Karnataka and India cannot be compromised for vote-bank politics. We look forward to your immediate action in this matter,” he underlined.

The letter stated: “I wish to draw your urgent intervention towards a grave security situation unfolding in Bengaluru, Karnataka. On December 31, 2025, a senior delegation of the State Unit of BJP — myself and the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly — visited Fakeer Colony and Waseem Layout in Kogilu, where a demolition drive was recently conducted against illegal encroachments.

“During our visit and interaction with the residents, several deeply concerning facts came to light that suggest a systematic threat to our national security.”

Talking about linguistic disconnect and foreign origin, Narayanaswamy stated: “A vast majority of the residents in these colonies are unable to speak or understand Kannada or Hindi or any other local language. Their dialect and appearance strongly suggest they are illegal immigrants, likely from Bangladesh/Rohingya camps, who entered Karnataka via Kerala, West Bengal or other routes.”

Highlighting the suspicious documentation, he said: “Despite their inability to communicate in Indian languages, these individuals are in possession of Aadhaar cards and voter IDs. This indicates a high-level racket involving the illegal procurement of Indian identity documents to legitimise foreign nationals.”

“Satellite imagery from as recently as late 2023 shows this area as vacant green land. Within a few months, it has been transformed into a ‘mini-Bangladesh’ with hundreds of illegal sheds. This is not just migration; it is a planned settlement. Similar patterns have been found in the Anekal area and Bengaluru South East areas, including Mahadevapura,” he pointed out.

“Given the secrecy of these settlements and the involvement of known ‘rowdy sheeters’ in managing these layouts, we have strong reasons to suspect that these areas are serving as hubs for sleeper cells and organised crime, posing severe threats.”

“The state government, under political pressure, is currently planning to rehabilitate these individuals by providing them with permanent housing under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme. This move would effectively regularise illegal foreigners at the expense of local safety without clear approvals from the Union government,” he stated.



