Army Chief Gen Dwivedi, Lankan officials discuss military ties, HADR cooperation

Colombo: Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi held talks with Sri Lankan defence officials on Thursday, focusing on cooperation in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and enhancing collaboration between the two nations in areas of shared interest.

The Indian Army Chief met Sri Lanka’s Deputy Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekara and Defence Secretary Sampath Thuyacontha.

According to the Indian Army, the discussions centred on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing military-to-military engagement, including cooperation in HADR and reinforcing collaboration in areas of mutual interest, underscoring the shared commitment of India and Sri Lanka towards regional security, stability and enduring defence partnership.

Earlier in November 2025, India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu as the ‘First Responder’ in the immediate aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Ditwah, to provide urgent HADR support to Sri Lanka.

Cyclone Ditwah triggered widespread flooding, landslides and large-scale infrastructure damage across Sri Lanka, overwhelming the country’s disaster-response mechanisms.

Earlier, General Dwivedi also reviewed the Guard of Honour at the Sri Lankan Army Headquarters in Colombo and interacted with Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lankan Army.

“The deliberations centred on further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, deepening military-to-military ties and reaffirming the shared commitment of both nations to regional peace and security. On the occasion, military vehicles, ambulances and training simulators were also handed over, further reinforcing defence cooperation and the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations,” Indian Army posted on X.

On Wednesday, the Indian Army chief met Sri Lanka’s Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) Commandant Major General K.W. Jayaweera. He also witnessed the inauguration of the ‘Indo-Lanka Wisdom Corner’ at the DSCSC library.

Addressing the faculty and student officers, General Dwivedi spoke on the evolving global security landscape, the changing nature of modern warfare and the operational implications thereof.

He highlighted the pivotal role of the Armed Forces in nation-building and emphasised the need for integrating niche and emerging technologies into military operations.

The Army chief further encouraged student officers to continually enhance their professional competence to emerge as capable and effective leaders.