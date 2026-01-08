Trump proposes $1.5 trillion US military budget

Washington: US President Donald J. Trump has said he wants to raise the country’s military budget to a whopping $1.5 trillion for fiscal year 2027, calling the increase necessary to keep the United States safe in what he described as dangerous times.

Trump made the announcement in a post on Truth Social. He said the decision came after talks with senators, members of Congress, and senior officials. He said the budget “should not be 1 trillion dollars, but rather 1.5 trillion dollars.”

The President said the higher spending would allow the United States to build what he called a “Dream Military.” He said the goal was to ensure the country remains “safe and secure, regardless of foe”.

Trump tied the proposed increase to revenue from tariffs imposed on other countries. He said those tariffs had brought in large sums of money and changed what the government could afford.

“If it weren’t for the tremendous numbers being produced by tariffs from other countries,” Trump said, “I would stay at the 1 trillion dollar number”. He added that many countries had previously “ripped off” the United States.

Trump said the income from tariffs had reached levels that would have been “unthinkable in the past”. He said this was especially true compared with the situation “just one year ago”.

The President used the statement to attack the previous administration. He referred to the “Sleepy Joe Biden Administration” and said revenue levels were far lower at that time. He did not provide figures to support the comparison.

Trump also said the larger military budget would not prevent the government from meeting other financial goals. He said the United States could strengthen its armed forces and still reduce its debt.

He also said the country would have the ability to “pay a substantial dividend to moderate-income patriots within our country.”

The statement offered no details on how the $1.5 trillion would be spent. Trump did not say which military programs would receive the most funding. He also did not explain how Congress would be asked to approve such a large increase.

Trump has long argued for higher defence spending. During his time in office, he repeatedly said the US military needed rebuilding and modernisation. His latest remarks suggest he wants to push spending to levels never seen before.

The United States already has the world’s largest defence budget. A move to $1.5 trillion would be a major jump. It would likely draw close scrutiny from lawmakers concerned about deficits and other domestic needs.

Debates over US military spending have intensified in recent years. They are shaped by tensions with China and Russia, the war in Ukraine, and instability in the Middle East. New technologies, including cyber tools and artificial intelligence, have also changed how lawmakers view defence needs.

Under US law, Congress controls federal spending. Any military budget proposal must go through a long approval process.