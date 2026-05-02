Art Kanara Trust Hosts Bengal Children’s Play and Folk Art Workshops in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Art Kanara Trust, in association with the Ajgubi Pathsala Team of Deeksha Education Trust, Sonarpur, West Bengal, presented a children’s play titled “Where is My Nani”, along with traditional potchitra, folk songs, and mask presentations on Tuesday, April 28, at the Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture, Ballalbagh. The programme also included a two-day workshop held on April 28 and 29 for the visiting children from West Bengal.

The play, directed by Ritadeep, showcased the vibrancy of Bengal’s folk storytelling traditions. The performances were presented by members of the Ajgubi Pathsala team, including Anu Mondal, Sonali Paik, Rima Khan, Sumi Roy, Santanu Mondal, Surrojit Mondal, and Sudipta Naskar, and were accompanied by trustees Surma Sarkar and Debasish Sarkar. The event was organised at the invitation of Subhas Chandra Basu, President of Art Kanara Trust.

The programme also featured demonstrations of traditional art forms. Bengal’s Alpona floor art, created using rice paste, was guided by artist Kanchan, while a demonstration of ‘Kantha Stitch’ hand embroidery introduced participants to another facet of regional craft traditions.

As part of the workshop series, artist Reshma S. Shetty conducted a session on the preparation of natural colours, introducing participants to eco-friendly pigments derived from locally available materials such as leaves, flowers, and soil. The hands-on workshop included experiments with natural dyes and a tie-dye exercise, allowing children to create their own artworks while understanding traditional practices.

A second workshop on traditional Kaavi Kale art was conducted by artist Dr. Janardan Havanje on April 29, offering participants insights into the region’s distinctive mural art tradition.

The programme served as a cultural exchange platform, bringing together traditional art practices from different regions and engaging young participants through interactive learning and performance.