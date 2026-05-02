Seers condemn Muslim cleric’s controversial remark against Hindus

Ayodhya: Hindu seers on Saturday criticised Maulana Sajid Rashidi, a Muslim cleric, for his alleged controversial statement against the Hindu community.

During an interview with a local channel, the Muslim cleric had said: “Either memorise the ‘Kalma’ or else you will be killed. Only then Hindus will be scared of the Muslims. Only some Hindus get killed in the name of ‘Kalma’, Muslims and other things, only then they (Hindus) will be afraid.”

Condemning Rashidi’s statement, Sitaram Das Maharaj of Saket Bhawan Temple said: “Such jihadist terrorist thinking should be immediately reduced to dust. I want to ask the government why it is silent.”

He accused Rashidi of trying to “provoke” the Muslims.

“He (Rashidi) is attempting to play with the sentiments of Hindus. Such people who possess jihadist terrorist ideology should be immediately arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) and sent to jail. He is conspiring to create riots in the country,” he told IANS.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, the Peethadheeshwar of Tapaswi Chhavani, added: “Such a statement reflects that Sajid Rashidi must have joined some terrorist organisation. His statements come under treason.”

He urged the administration of the place where the statement was delivered, to take strict action against the Muslim cleric.

“He (Rashidi) should be hanged until death following proceedings for such an anti-nationalist act. Such people are enemies for the nation. They get funding from terrorists and make such statements based on their instructions,” Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya said.

Echoing the similar view, Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das Maharaj said: “To give such a statement means attempting to frighten Hindus. But I say that Hindus are brave; they are not somebody who will get afraid. Such extremist jihadis have forgotten that this is the land of ‘Sanatan’.”

He also questioned, saying: “Why are such extremist Jihadis, who look down on Hindus, being allowed to stay in India?”

He appealed the Uttar Pradesh government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare India as “Hindu Rashtra”.

“If it does not happen, then Hindus will come under attack. This will make them afraid, following which Hindus will also have to start following Islam,” he said.